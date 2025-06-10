Benjamin Reuter, Albert Hansson Earn ACC Golf Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter has been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Team, while Yellow Jacket freshman Albert Hansson was named the ACC Men’s Golf Freshman of the Year among honors announced by the conference Tuesday afternoon.
Reuter, who came back from a redshirt year to be the Yellow Jackets highest ranked golfer in 2024-25 (No. 99 in the final Scoreboard NCAA Rankings), posted three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up performance to help Tech win the Olympia fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in the fall. The native of Naarden, The Netherlands also tied for fourth at the Watersound Invitational in the sprint, posted four other top-20 finishes and led the Yellow Jackets in stroke average (72.05).
Hansson became the first Yellow Jacket to win the Freshman of the year honor since Noah Norton in 2018, and is the seventh Yellow Jacket all-time to earn that distinction. The native of Fiskebäckskil, Sweden was the ACC’s highest-ranked freshman in the Scoreboard NCAA Rankings (No. 148), posting three top-20 finishes, including a third-place showing at the East Lake Cup. He led the Yellow Jackets with a 14th-place finish at the ACC Championship, and was second to Reuter on the team in stroke average (72.22).
Tech tied for 15th place at the NCAA Championship and finished the year ranked No. 23 in the nation.
David Ford of North Carolina was named the ACC Golf Player of the Year, while Bowen Sargent of Virginia was named ACC Golf Coach of the Year.
2025 All-ACC Men’s Golf Team
- Bryan Kim, Duke
- Luke Clanton, Florida State
- Tyler Weaver, Florida State
- Benjamin Reuter, Georgia Tech
- Sebastian Moss, Louisville
- David Ford, North Carolina
- Nick Mathews, NC State
- Jacob Modleski, Notre Dame
- Zach Kingsland, SMU
- William Sides, SMU
- Nathan Wang, Stanford
- Paul Chang, Virginia
- Ben James, Virginia
- Bryan Lee, Virginia
- Scott Kennon, Wake Forest
- Marshall Meisel, Wake Forest
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 30th year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 33 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on Twitter (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.