Benjamin Reuter, Albert Hansson Earn ACC Golf Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech redshirt junior Benjamin Reuter has been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Team, while Yellow Jacket freshman Albert Hansson was named the ACC Men’s Golf Freshman of the Year among honors announced by the conference Tuesday afternoon.

Reuter, who came back from a redshirt year to be the Yellow Jackets highest ranked golfer in 2024-25 (No. 99 in the final Scoreboard NCAA Rankings), posted three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up performance to help Tech win the Olympia fields/Fighting Illini Invitational in the fall. The native of Naarden, The Netherlands also tied for fourth at the Watersound Invitational in the sprint, posted four other top-20 finishes and led the Yellow Jackets in stroke average (72.05).

Hansson became the first Yellow Jacket to win the Freshman of the year honor since Noah Norton in 2018, and is the seventh Yellow Jacket all-time to earn that distinction. The native of Fiskebäckskil, Sweden was the ACC’s highest-ranked freshman in the Scoreboard NCAA Rankings (No. 148), posting three top-20 finishes, including a third-place showing at the East Lake Cup. He led the Yellow Jackets with a 14th-place finish at the ACC Championship, and was second to Reuter on the team in stroke average (72.22).

Tech tied for 15th place at the NCAA Championship and finished the year ranked No. 23 in the nation.

David Ford of North Carolina was named the ACC Golf Player of the Year, while Bowen Sargent of Virginia was named ACC Golf Coach of the Year.