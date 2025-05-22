Aidan Tran Honored with NCAA Elite 90 Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech junior golfer Aidan Tran, who graduated with his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration on May 3 in just three years, has been named the recipient of the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award for men’s golf.
The NCAA ELITE 90 award honors the exceptional achievements of student-athletes. This prestigious accolade is given to those who have not only excelled at a national championship level in their sport but have also achieved the highest academic standards among their peers. The Elite 90 is proudly awarded to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA at the finals site for each of the NCAA’s 90 championships.
Tran, from Fresno, Calif., completed his degree requirements with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average and was named to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Golf Team in 2024.
On the course, Tran has played in eight of the Yellow Jackets’ 12 events in 2024-25, with a high finish of 22nd at the Watersound Invitational in February. He has a 73.59 stroke average across 22 rounds.
Tran is preparing to compete with his 26th-ranked Yellow Jackets team at the NCAA Championship Finals which begin Friday morning at the Omni LaCosta Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. Last year, Tran played three rounds of stroke play to help Tech finish eighth and advance to match play for the second straight year, and won his individual match to help the Jackets defeat top-seeded Illinois in the quarterfinals of match play.
Georgia Tech's golf team is in its 30th year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 33 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times.