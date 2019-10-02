ACC Golf Championship Coming to Atlanta in 2021

Full ACC Championship announcement | Georgia Tech golf site
Greensboro, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golf Championship will be played at four prestigious golf clubs from 2021-24, the league announced Wednesday following approval at the conference’s fall meetings, with the championship being played for the second time ever in the Atlanta area.
The following clubs will host the championship from 2021-24:
- 2021 – Capital City Club, Crabapple Golf Course (Woodstock, Georgia)
- 2022 – The Clubs by JOE, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club (Panama City Beach, Florida)
- 2023 – The Country Club of North Carolina, Dogwood Course (Pinehurst, North Carolina)
- 2024 – Charlotte Country Club (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Chartered in 1883, Capital City Club is one of the oldest private clubs in the South. Designed by renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio, the Crabapple Course was constructed in 2002, and upon completion, the course immediately hosted the PGA Tour’s 2003 American Express World Golf Championship. Crabapple has also hosted the 2010 NCAA Men’s Golf Regional Championship and the 2013 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, both hosted by Georgia Tech, as well as the AJGA’s 2012 Rolex Tournament of Champions and 2017 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship. The Crabapple Course is the only venue in the United States to have hosted an NCAA Division I National Championship, a World Golf Championship and a USGA Championship.
The 2021 ACC Championship will be the first contested in the Atlanta area since 1997, when it was held at Whitewater Country Club in Fayetteville, Ga.
Old North State Club in New London, North Carolina has hosted the ACC Men’s Golf Championship 22 of the last 24 years and will do so again in 2020 (April 17-20). Designed by Tom Fazio, Old North State Club is one of state’s top-ranked courses by the North Carolina Golf Panel.
Last spring, Georgia Tech tied Wake Forest for the most ACC Men’s golf Championships won when the Yellow Jackets captured the 18th title in program history at Old North State Club. Twelve of those championships have been won at Old North State.
Format Change Starting in 2020
The format for the men’s golf championship will change this year to a combination of stroke and match play competition. Fifty-four holes of stroke play will be played Friday, April 17 (36 holes) and Saturday, April 18 (18 holes). The top four teams from stroke play will compete in match play semifinals on Sunday, April 19 (18 holes) with the winners advancing to the match play finals on Monday, April 20 (18 holes). The format change was made to more closely mirror the NCAA Championship.
Men’s Golf Format (beginning in 2020 at Old North State Club)
- Thursday, April 16 – Practice Round
- Friday, April 17 – First and Second Rounds of Stroke Play (36 Holes)
- Saturday, April 18 – Third Round of Stroke Play (18 Holes)
- Sunday, April 19 – Match Play Semifinals (four teams – 18 Holes)
- Monday, April 20 – Match Play Finals (two teams – 18 Holes)
