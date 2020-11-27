The Last Word Before Game 8 vs. Duke

Georgia Tech Football vs. Duke
Saturday, Nov. 28 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium
TICKETS | VIRTUAL TICKETS | PARKING
TV: RSN (In Atlanta: Fox Sports South) | Ways to Watch | RSN Stations
Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Lyndsay Rowley
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 106 / XM 194 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Gameday Publications: Gameday Roster Card (Digital Only) | 2020 Yearbook (also available at BDS merchandise stands)
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
SUPPORT THE SWARM: Learn More About The Support The Swarm Fund
***TAILGATING UPDATE***
Georgia Tech’s on-campus tailgating policy for Saturday’s game versus Duke will remain the same as the first four home games of the season. Tailgating will not be permitted on campus. Lots will open two hours before kickoff (5:00 p.m.). Stadium gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff (5:30 p.m.). Discounted stadium concessions items are available for the first hour after gates open (5:30-6:30 p.m.). For more details, please click HERE for previous announcement.
DID YOU KNOW?
Senior punter Pressley Harvin III leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks No. 3 nationally in punting with a 47.7-yard average (No. 1 nationally among punters whose teams have played more than two games). Since the beginning of the 2019 season, there have been just 20 games in which an NCAA FBS punter has had a net average of 50 or more yards with a minimum of four punts. Harvin is the only punter that has accomplished the feat three times (Nov. 21 of last season vs. NC State, Sept. 19 vs. UCF and Oct. 24 at Boston College).
SUPPORT THE SWARM
With limited capacity at Bobby Dodd this year, the #SupportTheSwarm Fund is vital to continue to provide our student-athletes & coaches with the resources needed to compete for championships and develop on & off the field. Learn more at https://t.co/CHZ96qWiXj. Thank you! (3/3)
— Todd Stansbury (@GTToddStansbury) October 8, 2020
GAME CAPTAINS
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 8️⃣ 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒
👑 @djimoskie_69
👑 @iamjerryhoward
👑 @D_Curry_22
👑 @ryancj96 #4the404 /// #DUKEvsGT pic.twitter.com/4NsluuXFaP
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) November 27, 2020
