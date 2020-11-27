The Last Word Before Game 8 vs. Duke

***TAILGATING UPDATE*** Georgia Tech’s on-campus tailgating policy for Saturday’s game versus Duke will remain the same as the first four home games of the season. Tailgating will not be permitted on campus. Lots will open two hours before kickoff (5:00 p.m.). Stadium gates will open 90 minutes before kickoff (5:30 p.m.). Discounted stadium concessions items are available for the first hour after gates open (5:30-6:30 p.m.). For more details, please click HERE for previous announcement.

DID YOU KNOW?

Senior punter Pressley Harvin III leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks No. 3 nationally in punting with a 47.7-yard average (No. 1 nationally among punters whose teams have played more than two games). Since the beginning of the 2019 season, there have been just 20 games in which an NCAA FBS punter has had a net average of 50 or more yards with a minimum of four punts. Harvin is the only punter that has accomplished the feat three times (Nov. 21 of last season vs. NC State, Sept. 19 vs. UCF and Oct. 24 at Boston College).