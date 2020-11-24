Jackets Return for Primetime Tilt vs. Duke

SUPPORT THE SWARM : Learn More About The Support The Swarm Fund

The Yellow Jackets have won four-straight night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including both of its night contests at home under head coach Geoff Collins. Tech has been especially dominant at home on Saturday nights, as the Jackets have won seven-straight Saturday night home games.

Top Storylines

• After three-consecutive off weeks, Georgia Tech football is set to play its first and only game in the month of November when it welcomes longtime Atlantic Coast Conference rival Duke to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday.

• Georgia Tech (2-5, 2-4 ACC) is the only Power Five conference team in the nation that has had three-consecutive off weeks since beginning its 2020 campaign.

• The Yellow Jackets had a scheduled bye following their Oct. 31 game versus Notre Dame, followed by their Nov. 14 game versus Pitt being postponed due to Covid-19 protocols within both teams and their Nov. 21 game at Miami (Fla.) being postponed due to Covid-19 issues within the Hurricanes’ program.

• The 27-day layoff between regular-season games is Georgia Tech’s longest since 1900, when it went 38 days between regular-season games versus Sewanee (Oct. 29) and Davidson (Dec. 7).

• Saturday’s matchup is the 88th all-time between Georgia Tech and Duke. Duke is the Yellow Jackets’ third-most common all-time opponent, behind only Georgia (114 meetings) and Auburn (92).

• Georgia Tech has squared off with Duke every season since the series began in 1933. With the Yellow Jackets not playing in-state rival Georgia this season for the first time since 1925, the Tech-Duke series now becomes the Yellow Jackets’ longest current continuous series.

• The Yellow Jackets have won four-straight night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium overall, including both of their night contests at home under head coach Geoff Collins, and seven-straight Saturday night home games, dating back to 2011.

• Georgia Tech will hold its annual Heroes Day festivities during Saturday’s game (rescheduled from the postponed game vs. Pitt on Nov. 14). Tributes to national and community heroes – including active military and veterans, first responders, doctors, nurses and frontline workers – will be held throughout the game inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

