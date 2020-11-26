Open search form
#ProJackets Football Report: Week 12

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 12 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.

First comes the highly anticipated Pro Football Hall of Fame Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Classs of 2021, which is headlined by Georgia Tech great Calvin Johnson. Johnson joins the Peyton Manning, Jared Allen and Charles Woodson as first-year eligible players and holds one of the strongest cases for going in on the first ballet.

After an illustrious career as a Yellow Jacket, Johnson went on to be a three-time first-team All-Pro (2011-13), a six-time Pro Bowler (2010-15) and two-time leader in receiving yards (2011-12) in nine seasons with the Lions (2007-15). He holds four NFL records, including most single-season receiving yards (1,964 in 2012), consecutive 100-yard receiving games (eight), consecutive games with 10-plus receptions (four) and 100-yard receiving games in a season (11), and finished his pro career with 731 catches for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

Week 11 saw more excitement for Jacket Nation in former running back/gunner Nathan Cottrell’s first professional tackle, which earned him a spot on the Jaguars 53-man roster.

Also having a great week was tight end Darren Waller, who had his best game since Week 4 in the knock-down-drag-out battle with the Chiefs on Sunday. Waller finished with seven receptions for 88 yards, including his fifth receiving touchdown of the year — a single-season career-best.

On the flipside of that Sunday Night Football was kicker Harrison Butker, who provided the five PATs and boomed six kickoffs for five touchbacks in the 35-31 Chiefs victory.

TRANSACTIONS:

  • RB Nathan Cottrell has been signed to the 53-man active roster off the practice squad.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.

NFLPLAYERWEEK 11 STATS2020 SEASON STATS
Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll		Dolphins 13, Broncos 20

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 2
Solo: 1
Assisted: 1

Broncos (3-5)		GP: 7
Total Tackles: 12
Solo: 10
Assisted: 2
Sacks: 1
Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		Chiefs 35, Raiders 31

GP: 1
PATs: 5
KO: 6
Avg: 64.7
TB: 5

Chiefs (9-1)		GP: 10
FGs Made: 15
FGs Attempted: 17
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 32
KO: 63
Avg: 63.1
TB: 45
Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West		Steelers 27, Jaguars 3

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1

Jaguars (1-9)		GP: 2
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham		Steelers 27, Jaguars 3

Played 16 special teams snaps

Jaguars (1-9)		GP: 7
Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		Steelers 27, Jaguars 3

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 5
Solo: 2
Assisted: 3

Jaguars (1-9)		GP: 8
Total Tackles: 20
Solo: 11
Assisted: 9
Tackles for Loss: 4
Passes Defended: 1
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		Patriots 20, Texans 27

GP: 1

Patriots (4-6)		GP: 8
GS: 8
Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County		Titans 30, Ravens 24

Played 17 special teams snaps
Total Tackles:
Solo:
Assisted: 0

Titans (7-3)		GP: 10
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 3
Assisted: 0
Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb		Chiefs 35, Raiders 31

GP: 1
Receptions: 7
Receiving Yards: 88
Avg.: 12.6
Receiving TDs: 1

Raiders (6-4)		GP: 10
Receptions: 60
Receiving Yards: 519
Avg.: 8.7
Longest Reception: 26
Receiving TDs: 5

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook,Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

