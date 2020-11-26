ProJackets Football Report: Week 12

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 12 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.

First comes the highly anticipated Pro Football Hall of Fame Modern-Era Player Semifinalists for the Classs of 2021, which is headlined by Georgia Tech great Calvin Johnson. Johnson joins the Peyton Manning, Jared Allen and Charles Woodson as first-year eligible players and holds one of the strongest cases for going in on the first ballet.

After an illustrious career as a Yellow Jacket, Johnson went on to be a three-time first-team All-Pro (2011-13), a six-time Pro Bowler (2010-15) and two-time leader in receiving yards (2011-12) in nine seasons with the Lions (2007-15). He holds four NFL records, including most single-season receiving yards (1,964 in 2012), consecutive 100-yard receiving games (eight), consecutive games with 10-plus receptions (four) and 100-yard receiving games in a season (11), and finished his pro career with 731 catches for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns.

After nine seasons in the NFL, Calvin Johnson is among the first-year semifinalists for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame. Is Megatron a first-ballot Hall of Famer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/xBTRDEzFWb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 25, 2020

Week 11 saw more excitement for Jacket Nation in former running back/gunner Nathan Cottrell’s first professional tackle, which earned him a spot on the Jaguars 53-man roster.

He’s the definition of bringing the same effort every day regardless of his circumstances.

He inspired everyone on our team last year with his role on Special Teams!

Nothing was handed to him & he willed his way to his first tackle in the NFL yesterday!

Love you 31! @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/tsEaINscGW — GT Football Strength (@StrengthGT) November 23, 2020

Also having a great week was tight end Darren Waller, who had his best game since Week 4 in the knock-down-drag-out battle with the Chiefs on Sunday. Waller finished with seven receptions for 88 yards, including his fifth receiving touchdown of the year — a single-season career-best.

D-Wall out there in his own zip code for six.#KCvsLV | NBC pic.twitter.com/Vj7yfSKB1U — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 23, 2020

On the flipside of that Sunday Night Football was kicker Harrison Butker, who provided the five PATs and boomed six kickoffs for five touchbacks in the 35-31 Chiefs victory.

TRANSACTIONS:

RB Nathan Cottrell has been signed to the 53-man active roster off the practice squad.

