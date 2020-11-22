Jackets-Duke Set for Primetime

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s home game versus Duke on Saturday (Nov. 28) will kick off at 7 p.m., the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Sunday. The primetime contest will be televised on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN), which includes Fox Sports South or Fox Sports Southeast in Atlanta (specific channel designation TBA).

Georgia Tech has won four-straight night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including a 46-27 triumph over Louisville on Oct. 9 of this season. The Yellow Jackets have also won seven-straight Saturday night home games, dating back to 2011, and seven-straight Saturday night ACC home games, dating back to 2009.

An extremely limited number of tickets have become available for the primetime battle versus Duke. Tickets can be purchased online at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

