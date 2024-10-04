Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 6 vs. Duke

Georgia Tech Football (3-2, 1-2 ACC) vs. Duke (5-0, 1-0 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 5 · 8 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TV: ACC Network | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Tom Luginbill
Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle

Also Live From Atlanta: 
ACC Huddle | 11 a.m. ET | Tech Tower Lawn | ACC Network | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | 3 p.m. ET | Tech Tower Lawn | ACC Network | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | 6:30 p.m. ET | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field | ACC Network | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | Postgame | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field | ACC Network | Watch Online

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 139 or 193 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

DID YOU KNOW?
A year after finishing 128th nationally in rushing defense (out of 130 teams), Georgia Tech’s defense is ranked 18th nationally against the run this season, allowing just 90.2 yards per game on the ground.

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Monday: Georgia Tech-UNC Set for Noon
Tuesday: Rice Set for Posthumous NFF Leadership Hall of Fame Induction
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: #ProJackets Report: Week 5
Thursday: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Seeing Red
Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Full Audio)

