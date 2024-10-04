The Last Word Before Game 6 vs. Duke

Georgia Tech Football (3-2, 1-2 ACC) vs. Duke (5-0, 1-0 ACC)
Saturday, Oct. 5 · 8 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Tom Luginbill
Sideline Reporter: Dana Boyle
Also Live From Atlanta:
ACC Huddle | 11 a.m. ET | Tech Tower Lawn | ACC Network | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | 3 p.m. ET | Tech Tower Lawn | ACC Network | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | 6:30 p.m. ET | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field | ACC Network | Watch Online
ACC Huddle | Postgame | Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field | ACC Network | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan | SiriusXM 139 or 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Andrew Gardner
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Program | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2024 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia | Bobby Dodd Stadium A-Z Guide
DID YOU KNOW?
A year after finishing 128th nationally in rushing defense (out of 130 teams), Georgia Tech’s defense is ranked 18th nationally against the run this season, allowing just 90.2 yards per game on the ground.
THE UNIFORMS
WALK-ONS: THE LIFEBLOOD OF OUR PROGRAM
MORE BUZZ
