Georgia Tech-UNC Set for Noon

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Oct. 12 game at North Carolina will kick off at noon and be televised nationally on The CW, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced on Monday.

The ACC showdown in Chapel Hill, N.C. will mark the third time that Georgia Tech football has appeared on The CW, which has partnered with the ACC since 2023. The Yellow Jackets picked up emphatic ACC road wins at Wake Forest (30-16) and Virginia (45-17) on The CW last season.

The CW is available in virtually every U.S. television household nationwide, including over-the-air coverage in all of the nation’s top 100 television markets. In Atlanta, it is on Peachtree TV (Ch. 17). To find The CW in your area, enter your zip code at https://www.cwtv.com/thecw/stations/.

Before heading to UNC on Oct. 12, Georgia Tech (3-2, 1-2 ACC) hosts Duke (5-0, 1-0 ACC) for a pivotal ACC matchup this Saturday (Oct. 5). Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and the game will be televised nationally on ACC Network. Tickets for the GT-Duke clash are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

