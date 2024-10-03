Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

As the NFL calendar shifts to Week 5, we take a look back at the most impactful #ProJackets from the previous week.

Former Tech RB Jordan Mason remains the NFL’s No. 2 rusher after helping the San Francisco 49ers control their game against New England, 30-13. Mason ran the ball 24 times for 123 yards while hauling in two passes for a career-high 37 receiving yards. The output resulted in a career-best 160 yards of total offense, more than a third of the 49ers total offense for the game. Mason’s 447 rushing yards this season ranks second in the NFL, behind only Derrick Henry and his 91 rushing attempts leads the NFL with the next closest players (Henry and Alvin Kamara) in second with 80. Mason has been elite all season, averaging 111.8 yards rushing per game, one of only three running backs in the league with over 100 yards rushing per game, along with Henry (120.0) and Saquon Barkley (108.8).

Former Jacket K Harrison Butker went 1-for-2 on his field goal attempts and made both extra points in the Chiefs’ 17-10 victory over the Chargers. He drilled a 37-yard field goal after missing a 65-yard attempt to end the first half. All four of his kickoffs from the game resulted in touchbacks.

In his third year in the league, former Tech S Juanyeh Thomas made an impact on special teams for the Dallas Cowboys last week, recording his first-career forced fumble on a kickoff to start the 2nd half in the Cowboys’ 20-15 victory at the Giants. It as Thomas’ 20th NFL game as he emerges as one of the Cowboys most trusted weapons on special teams.

Former Tech DE Keion White made three tackles, including a tackle for loss in the Patriots loss to San Francisco. While he didn’t record a sack this past week, White remains in the Top 5 of the NFL in sacks, with four – tied with Myles Garrett among other elite pass rushers.

This week’s full Pro Jackets roundup:

HARRISON BUTKER (PK – KANSAS CITY CHIEFS)

Eighth NFL season

Week Four: at Los Angeles Chargers: 1-2 FG, 2-2 XP, in 17-10 Chiefs win

Week Five: vs. New Orleans Saints (Monday at 8:15 p.m. -TV: ESPN)

JORDAN MASON (RB – SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS)

Third NFL season

Week Four: vs. New England Patriots: 24 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD, 2 rec, 37 yards in 30-13 49ers win

Week Five: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. -TV: FOX)

SHAQ MASON (G – HOUSTON TEXANS)

10th NFL season

Week Four: at Indianapolis Colts: Started at RG and played all 79 offensive snaps in 29-27 Texans win

Week Five: vs Buffalo Bills (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: CBS)

JUANYEH THOMAS (S – DALLAS COWBOYS)

Second NFL season

Week Four at New York Giants: made a tackle and first-career forced fumble in 20-15 Cowboys win

Week Five: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. – TV: NBC)

KEION WHITE (DE – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Second NFL season

Week Four: at San Francisco 49ers: 3 total tackles, 1 solo tackle and 2 QB hits in 13-30 Patriots loss

Week Five: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday at 1:00 p.m. – TV: FOX)

Three former Jackets are on practice squads:

TE E.J. Jenkins (Philadelphia Eagles)

OT Devin Cochran (Cincinnati Bengals)

S Tre Swilling (New York Jets)

Former Tech DE Tyler Davis (Green Bay Packers) placed on Injury Reserve with a shoulder injury.