Jackets Back Home to Renew Rivalry with Duke

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL vs. DUKE
Saturday, Oct. 5 · 8 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ACC Network | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: TBD – dependent on Atlanta Braves’ postseason schedule) | SiriusXM 139 or 193 | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2024 GT Football Info Guide
ACC Network returns to The Flats for a full weekend of programming in and around Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Georgia Tech is 5-0 since the beginning of last season when ACCN’s The Huddle airs live from the location of a Yellow Jackets game.
• One of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most historic rivalries is renewed after a one-year hiatus when Georgia Tech hosts Duke on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
• Saturday’s game is the 91st all-time between the Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils. Tech and Duke played each other every season from 1933-2022 before the 90-year string was snapped when they weren’t scheduled to meet in 2023.
• Duke is Georgia Tech’s third-most common opponent, behind only archrival Georgia (117 all-time meetings) and Auburn (92) and just ahead of Clemson (89).
• Tech holds a commanding 54-35-1 lead in the all-time series with Duke, including wins in each of the last three matchups.
• This Saturday’s matchup marks only the fourth time in the teams’ 91 meetings that Duke comes into the game with a record of 5-0 or better. (1933, 1941 and 1952) In two of the previous three matchups, Georgia Tech defeated the unbeaten Blue Devils (’33 and ’52).
• Georgia Tech is 10-1 under head coach Brent Key in games that have followed a defeat. The Yellow Jackets have not lost consecutive games since Oct. 20 and 29, 2022 (vs. Virginia, at Florida State).
• Georgia Tech is one of just three teams nationally — and the only one from a Power Four conference — that has not allowed a sack this season. In all, Tech has not allowed a sack in six-straight games dating back to last season’s Gasparilla Bowl win over UCF, which is the Jackets’ most consecutive games without surrendering a sack since it became an official NCAA statistic in 2000 (doubling the previous record of three-straight games without a sack in 2000, 2005, 2007 and 2014.)
Single-Game Tickets
Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s three remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.