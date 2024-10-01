Jackets Back Home to Renew Rivalry with Duke

ACC Network returns to The Flats for a full weekend of programming in and around Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Georgia Tech is 5-0 since the beginning of last season when ACCN’s The Huddle airs live from the location of a Yellow Jackets game.

• One of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most historic rivalries is renewed after a one-year hiatus when Georgia Tech hosts Duke on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

• Saturday’s game is the 91st all-time between the Yellow Jackets and Blue Devils. Tech and Duke played each other every season from 1933-2022 before the 90-year string was snapped when they weren’t scheduled to meet in 2023.

• Duke is Georgia Tech’s third-most common opponent, behind only archrival Georgia (117 all-time meetings) and Auburn (92) and just ahead of Clemson (89).

• Tech holds a commanding 54-35-1 lead in the all-time series with Duke, including wins in each of the last three matchups.

• This Saturday’s matchup marks only the fourth time in the teams’ 91 meetings that Duke comes into the game with a record of 5-0 or better. (1933, 1941 and 1952) In two of the previous three matchups, Georgia Tech defeated the unbeaten Blue Devils (’33 and ’52).

• Georgia Tech is 10-1 under head coach Brent Key in games that have followed a defeat. The Yellow Jackets have not lost consecutive games since Oct. 20 and 29, 2022 (vs. Virginia, at Florida State).

• Georgia Tech is one of just three teams nationally — and the only one from a Power Four conference — that has not allowed a sack this season. In all, Tech has not allowed a sack in six-straight games dating back to last season’s Gasparilla Bowl win over UCF, which is the Jackets’ most consecutive games without surrendering a sack since it became an official NCAA statistic in 2000 (doubling the previous record of three-straight games without a sack in 2000, 2005, 2007 and 2014.)