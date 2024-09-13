The Last Word Before Game 4 vs. VMI

Georgia Tech Football (2-1, 1-1 ACC) vs. VMI (0-2, 0-0 SoCon)
Saturday, Sept. 14 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney
Analyst: Forrest Conoly
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM | SiriusXM 113 or 202 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
Information: Gameday Live | Game Program | Game Notes/Depth Charts | 2023 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia
REMINDER: In the event of rain, umbrellas are not permitted inside Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. However, fans will be permitted to bring towels into the stadium for Saturday’s game. For a full list of prohibited items, click HERE for Bobby Dodd Stadium’s A-Z policy guide.
DID YOU KNOW?
Last Saturday at Syracuse, r-Jr. QB Haynes King moved into Georgia Tech’s all-time top 10 for career passing yards with 3,529 yards through the air in just 16 games as a Yellow Jacket.
THE UNIFORMS
Saturday best ✨#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/MaFNzrWUqI
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 12, 2024
Clean combo 🟡⚪️⚪️#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/TGOMdcJk4s
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 12, 2024
THE CAPTAINS
Our 𝘾𝘼𝙋𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉𝙎 vs. VMI 🫡 @_WB04 @Janneh_Abdul @12hawes12 #StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/xgKsly2pTw
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 13, 2024
THE STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE WEEK
Our 𝙎𝙏𝙐𝘿𝙀𝙉𝙏-𝘼𝙏𝙃𝙇𝙀𝙏𝙀𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 📚🎓@BaileyStockton_
Makius Scott#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/NuehKoucQr
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 13, 2024
THE SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Our 𝙎𝘾𝙊𝙐𝙏 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙔𝙀𝙍𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙒𝙀𝙀𝙆 💪 @Daylon_1 @DBUCED @troystevensonn2#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/qpAoXsMRbH
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 13, 2024
MORE BUZZ
Turned the world to the A 🌎#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/O8YSSR0uKU
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 13, 2024
Georgia Tech safety LaMiles Brooks continues to thrive in his role as one of the Yellow Jackets' key leaders on and off the fieldhttps://t.co/NSzu7ibilI
— Chad Bishop (@MrChadBishop) September 12, 2024
. @GeorgiaTechFB center Weston Franklin only allowed 1 sack across 447 pass blocking snaps in 2023. He had an offensive grade of 69.5 and pass blocking grade of 71.3 in 2023 according to @pff_college. #rimingtonwatchlist pic.twitter.com/VmMYeX6uUb
— Rimington Trophy (@rimingtontrophy) September 12, 2024
Georgia Tech looking for another bounce-back victory under Brent Key https://t.co/wGeGi9bALz
— AJC Sports (@AJCsports) September 11, 2024
Former Georgia Tech RB Jordan Mason has a career night against the Jets. Something about the Yellow Jackets and the running backs they produce pic.twitter.com/Q4xpwnKwoK
— Najeh Wilkins (@najehwilk) September 10, 2024
