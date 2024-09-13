The Last Word Before Game 4 vs. VMI

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Prorated Season Tickets

Prorated season tickets for Georgia Tech football’s five remaining home games – Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now! Catch all of the action of Georgia Tech football in Atlanta this season for a lower price than purchasing single-game tickets individually, while also reaping the benefits of season ticket membership. Click HERE to purchase prorated season tickets.

Three-Game Mini-Plans

Three-game mini-ticket plans to catch the exciting action of Georgia Tech football in 2024 are on sale now. Mini-plans include a ticket to the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Sept. 14 Military Appreciation Day home game versus VMI and the choice of either the Oct. 5 ACC matchup versus Duke or the Nov. 21 primetime ACC battle against NC State. Click HERE to purchase a three-game mini-plan.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s four remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

