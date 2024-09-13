Open search form
calendar shop tickets
Open mobile menu

The Last Word Before Game 4 vs. VMI

Share

Georgia Tech Football (2-1, 1-1 ACC) vs. VMI (0-2, 0-0 SoCon)
Saturday, Sept. 14 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field

TICKETS Parking Pregame - The Ultimate Tailgate Package Know Your Gate at Bobby Dodd Stadium Helluva Block Party ft. Chris Lane 2024 Georgia Tech Football Tickets

TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Shawn Kenney
Analyst: Forrest Conoly

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM | SiriusXM 113 or 202 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham

Information: Gameday Live | Game Program | Game Notes/Depth Charts2023 GT Football Info Guide | Multimedia

REMINDER: In the event of rain, umbrellas are not permitted inside Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. However, fans will be permitted to bring towels into the stadium for Saturday’s game. For a full list of prohibited items, click HERE  for Bobby Dodd Stadium’s A-Z policy guide.

DID YOU KNOW?
Last Saturday at Syracuse, r-Jr. QB Haynes King moved into Georgia Tech’s all-time top 10 for career passing yards with 3,529 yards through the air in just 16 games as a Yellow Jacket.

THE UNIFORMS

THE CAPTAINS

THE STUDENT-ATHLETES OF THE WEEK

THE SCOUT TEAM PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

MORE BUZZ

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW

Monday: Tech-Louisville Set for 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Brent Key Weekly Press Conference
Tuesday: Georgia Tech Announces Pregame – The Ultimate Tailgate
Wednesday: Student-Athletes Media Availability
Wednesday: Know Your Gate at Bobby Dodd Stadium
Thursday: Inside The Chart: Free Whealling
Thursday: Brent Key Media Availability
Thursday: Brent Key Coach’s Show (Full Audio)

Friday: #ProJackets Report: Week 2

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Prorated Season Tickets

Prorated season tickets for Georgia Tech football’s five remaining home games – Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Oct. 19 vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – are on sale now! Catch all of the action of Georgia Tech football in Atlanta this season for a lower price than purchasing single-game tickets individually, while also reaping the benefits of season ticket membership. Click HERE to purchase prorated season tickets.

Three-Game Mini-Plans

Three-game mini-ticket plans to catch the exciting action of Georgia Tech football in 2024 are on sale now. Mini-plans include a ticket to the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Sept. 14 Military Appreciation Day home game versus VMI and the choice of either the Oct. 5 ACC matchup versus Duke or the Nov. 21 primetime ACC battle against NC State. Click HERE to purchase a three-game mini-plan.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s four remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on XFacebookInstagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
Football Jackets Demolish VMI, 59-7

Georgia Tech moves to 3-1 on the season

Jackets Demolish VMI, 59-7
Football PHOTOS: Football vs. VMI

Bobby Dodd Stadium - Atlanta, Ga. (Danny Karnik photos)

PHOTOS: Football vs. VMI
Football Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report

Mason, White have breakout performances in Week 1 of NFL action

Georgia Tech #ProJackets Football Report
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Legends Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets