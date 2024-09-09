Tech-Louisville Set for 3:30 p.m. Kickoff on Sept. 21

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football’s Atlantic Coast Conference matchup at Louisville on Saturday, Sept. 21 will kick off at 3:30 p.m., the ACC and its television partners announced on Monday. The game will be televised nationally on either ESPN or ESPN2, with channel designation being announced following this Saturday’s slate of games.

Georgia Tech (2-1, 1-1 ACC) will make the trip to Louisville following this Saturday’s home date with VMI (3:30 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field). The Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) have an open date this Saturday before hosting Tech on Sept. 21.

Despite being conference-mates since 2014, the Yellow Jackets are making only their second trip to Louisville’s L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. In their only other game at Louisville, the Jackets ran for 542 yards in a 66-31 victory on Oct. 5, 2018. This year’s matchup marks the first time that Tech and Louisville have ever met on a Saturday. The previous three meetings between the Yellow Jackets and Cardinals have been played on Fridays (2018, 2020, 2023). Tech leads the series, 2-1.

Tickets for this Saturday’s Military Appreciation Day matchup between Georgia Tech and VMI are still available and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

