Georgia Tech Announces Pregame – The Ultimate Tailgate

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech Athletics is excited to announce a new tailgating experience at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Pregame- The Ultimate Tailgate. Yellow Jacket fans can purchase tickets for the tailgate here, which includes unlimited food, beer, wine and canned cocktails before GT Football home games, starting with October 5 vs. Duke.

Pregame – The Ultimate Tailgate Information

Beginning on October 5, prior to Georgia Tech’s game against Duke, fans can purchase the $100 all you can eat and drink package, which Includes tailgate food, beer, wine and canned cocktails. Access to the tailgate does not include a ticket to the game.

Tailgate Locations

vs. Duke – Saturday, Oct. 5 – Tech Tower lawn connected to Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai, across from the stage.

vs. Notre Dame – Saturday, Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium – located in the Home Depot Backyard.

Special Family Weekend package $140 package option (alcohol package) $110 package option (non-alcohol package)



vs. NC State – Thursday Nov. 21 – Tech Green

Contact

For more information, contact Georgia Tech’s marketing team via email: GTMarketing@athletics.gatech.edu

Season Tickets

Prorated 2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ remaining home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Get access to all remaining home games at a lower price than individual tickets and reap the benefits of being a season ticket member with in-venue discounts on select concessions and merchandise by clicking HERE

Three-Game Mini-Plans

Three-game mini-ticket plans to catch the exciting action of Georgia Tech football in 2024 are on sale now. Mini-plans include a ticket to the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Sept. 14 Military Appreciation Day home game versus VMI and the choice of either the Oct. 5 ACC matchup versus Duke or the Nov. 21 primetime ACC battle against NC State. Click HERE to purchase a three-game mini-plan.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s four remaining home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

