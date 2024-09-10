Tech Returns to Bobby Dodd to Face VMI

GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL vs. VMI
Saturday, Sept. 14 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM/1230 AM) | SiriusXM 113 or 202 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Information: Game Notes/Depth Charts | Multimedia | 2024 GT Football Info Guide
Georgia Tech’s offensive line has not surrendered a sack through three games this season and in nine of the Yellow Jackets’ last 18 games overall (Danny Karnik photo).
• Georgia Tech steps out of Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday when it hosts VMI at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
• Georgia Tech (2-1, 1-1 ACC) is looking to rebound from its first defeat of the season, a 31-28 loss last Saturday at Syracuse.
• The Yellow Jackets, which trailed 31-14 with less than six minutes to play against Syracuse, scored two touchdowns in a 2:37 span to pull within three points at 31-28 with 2:31 to go in the ballgame, but the Orange picked up two first downs on its final possession to run out the clock and fend off the Yellow Jackets’ comeback bid.
• With its two longest road trips of the season already under its belt (a combined 9,764 miles of travel to Dublin, Ireland for the season opener versus Florida State and last Saturday’s contest at Syracuse), Georgia Tech returns home to face former conference-mate VMI.
• Tech and VMI are squaring off on the gridiron for the 16th time overall but the first time in 36 years.
• The Georgia Tech-VMI series dates back 110 years, with the first meeting between the two schools coming on Oct. 24, 1914 (a 28-7 Tech win).
• Despite Tech and VMI both being members of the Southern Conference for six of their matchups from 1923-28, all 15 meetings between the Jackets and Keydets have been played at what is now known as Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.
• The Jackets and Keydets last faced each other on Nov. 5, 1988, a 34-7 Tech win.
• Georgia Tech’s lone loss in the 15-game series history was a 14-13 defeat on Nov. 11, 1950.
