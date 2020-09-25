Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 3 at Syracuse

Georgia Tech Football at Syracuse
Saturday, Sept. 26 · 12 p.m. ET · Syracuse, N.Y. · Carrier Dome

TV: RSN (In Atlanta: Fox Sports South) | Ways to Watch | RSN Stations

Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Lyndsay Rowley

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 132 / XM  382 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

True freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs made his collegiate debut last Saturday and finished with two touchdowns and 219 all-purpose yards, including 126 from scrimmage. Gibbs became only the third ACC player since 2000 to compile at least 60 rushing yards and 90 kickoff return yards in a game.

Monday: Gibbs Named ACC Rookie of the Week
Monday: Gibbs, Harvin Earn National Recognition
Tuesday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Harvin Named National Punter of the Week
Wednesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: NFL #ProJackets Weekly Report
Thursday: Inside the Chart: Before The Rise

Tech made Jahmyr Gibbs its No. 1 recruiting target at RB before his talent became widely recognized

