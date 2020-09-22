Jackets Prep for First Trip to Syracuse

Georgia Tech currently ranks sixth in the ACC and 22nd nationally in total offense (454.5 ypg). Last season, the Yellow Jackets averaged 286.3 yards per game (last in the ACC and 127th out of 130 nationally).

Top Storylines

• Despite being conference-mates for seven years, Georgia Tech football will make its first-ever trip to Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

• Although Syracuse joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013, by virtue of being in opposite divisions (Georgia Tech in the ACC Coastal, Syracuse in the ACC Atlantic), Tech football has not previously made the trip to upstate New York.

• The Yellow Jackets and Syracuse have met three previous times on the gridiron. The Jackets have won all three previous matchups, including a 56-0 thrashing of the Orange in their only previous contest as ACC foes on Oct. 19, 2013 at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

• Georgia Tech is playing in the state of New York for only the third time in its 128-season football history and the first time in 95 years. Tech lost to Penn State, 28-7, in 1921 at the Polo Grounds in New York City, but returned to Gotham in 1925 to defeat the Nittany Lions, 16-7, at Yankee Stadium.

• The Yellow Jackets enter Saturday’s game with a 1-1 record, after winning their season opener at Florida State, 16-13, before dropping a 49-21 decision against No. 14/13 UCF last Saturday.

• The Jackets trailed UCF by just seven points in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s battle, but faded down the stretch of the defeat.

• Georgia Tech’s offense continued its early-season surge versus UCF with 471 yards, its highest total in 18 games. Tech is averaging 454.5 yards of total offense per game this season (good for sixth in the ACC and 22nd nationally) and has surpassed the 400-yard mark in both contests. Last season, the Yellow Jackets averaged 286.3 yards per game (last in the ACC and 127th out of 130 teams nationally) and did not have a 400-yard game.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.