Harvin Named Ray Guy National Punter of the Week

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior Pressley Harvin III has been named the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week by the Augusta Sports Council.

Harvin averaged 51.2 yards over four punts last Saturday against No. 14/13 UCF, three of which pinned the Knights inside their 20 yard line. Harvin’s day was highlighted by a 70-yard punt in the third quarter that flipped the field from Georgia Tech’s own 18 yard line to the UCF 12. The 70-yard punt was the longest of Harvin’s career (prev.: 62 – twice, last vs. USF on Sept. 19, 2019), the longest by a Yellow Jacket since Durant Brooks’ 77-yarder versus North Carolina on Nov. 17, 2007 and is tied for the ninth-longest in Georgia Tech history. It was only the 12th punt in Tech history to ever travel 70 yards or more.

None of Harvin’s four punts against UCF were returned, giving him a net average of 51.2 yards for the game. Since the beginning of last season, NCAA Division I FBS punters have only achieved a 50-yard net average over at least four punts a total of 15 times, and Harvin is one of only two punters that accomplished the feat twice (he had a 50.0-yard net average over four punts in Tech’s 28-26 win over NC State on Nov. 21 of last season – stat courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info).

Harvin leads the nation with a 47.1-yard punting average this season and Georgia Tech ranks fourth nationally in net punting (44.9 avg.).

Harvin and the Yellow Jackets return to action on Saturday with an ACC contest at Syracuse. Kickoff is set for noon. The game will be televised on the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (Fox Sports South in Atlanta).

