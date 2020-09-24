ProJackets Football Report: Week 3

THE FLATS — Another week down and true to form, the #ProJackets showed up in exciting ways for the NFL’s second week of action.

One of the top storylines of the week was Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller. During a Monday Night Football win over the Saints (34-23), Waller had one of the best MNF tight end performances on record. He hauled in 12 catches for 105 yards — averaging 8.8 yards per catch — including a touchdown reception.

Jon Gruden: I’d take Darren Waller over any tight end

Darren Waller 😤 ▪️38% Target Share (1st)

▪️18 Receptions (1st)

▪️87 Yards After Catch (T-1st)

▪️11 First Downs (1st)

▪️0 Drops (T-1st)pic.twitter.com/AFy0EHOxQr — PFF (@PFF) September 24, 2020

Also having a big week was Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker, who hit the game winning field goal in the 23-20 thriller over the Chargers. In total, Burtker was 3-for-3 on field goals on the day, despite having his lone extra point blocked. He also boomed five kickoffs for 64.2 yards and a touchback.

Jacksonville defensive end Adam Gotsis recorded four tackles (three solo) despite the 33-30 nail-biting loss to the Titans. As the Broncos continue to look to stop the early skid, losing 26-21 to the Steelers, outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu finished with one tackle on the day.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cornerback D.J. White was signed to the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad on Wednesday.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.