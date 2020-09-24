Open search form
#ProJackets Football Report: Week 3

THE FLATS — Another week down and true to form, the #ProJackets showed up in exciting ways for the NFL’s second week of action.

One of the top storylines of the week was Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller. During a Monday Night Football win over the Saints (34-23), Waller had one of the best MNF tight end performances on record. He hauled in 12 catches for 105 yards — averaging 8.8 yards per catch — including a touchdown reception.

Jon Gruden: I’d take Darren Waller over any tight end

Also having a big week was Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker, who hit the game winning field goal in the 23-20 thriller over the Chargers. In total, Burtker was 3-for-3 on field goals on the day, despite having his lone extra point blocked. He also boomed five kickoffs for 64.2 yards and a touchback.

Jacksonville defensive end Adam Gotsis recorded four tackles (three solo) despite the 33-30 nail-biting loss to the Titans. As the Broncos continue to look to stop the early skid, losing 26-21 to the Steelers, outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu finished with one tackle on the day.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

  • Cornerback D.J. White was signed to the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad on Wednesday.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.

NFLPLAYERWEEK 2 STATS2020 SEASON STATS
Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll		Broncos 21, Steelers 26

GP:1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Assisted: 0

Broncos (0-2)		GP:1
Total Tackles: 5
Solo: 4
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		Chiefs 23, Chargers 20

GP: 1
FGs Made: 3
FGs Attempted: 3
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 0
KO: 5
Avg: 64.2
TB: 1

Chiefs (2-0)		GP: 2
FGs Made: 5
FGs Attempted: 5
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 4
KO: 11
Avg: 64.6
TB: 4
Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West		Jaguars 30, Titans 33

Non-active roster

Jaguars (1-1)		GP: 1
Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham		Jaguars 30, Titans 33

Did not play due to injury.

Jaguars (1-1)
Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		Colts 20, Jaguars 27

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 4
Solo: 3
Assisted: 0

Jaguars (1-1)		GP: 1
Total Tackles: 7
Solo: 4
Assisted: 3
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		Patriots 30, Seahawks 35

GP: 1
GS: 1

Patriots (1-1)		GP: 2
GS: 2
Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County		Jaguars 30, Titans 33

11 snaps on special teams

Titans (2-0)		GP: 2
Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb		Saints 24, Raiders 34

GP: 1
Receptions: 12
Receiving Yards: 105
Avg.: 8.8
Longest Reception: 18
Receiving TDs: 1

Raiders (2-0)		GP: 2
Receptions: 18
Receiving Yards: 150
Avg.: 8.3
Longest Reception: 18
Receiving TDs: 1

