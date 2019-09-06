Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. USF

Georgia Tech Football (0-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. South Florida (0-1, 0-0 AAC)
Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 • 2 p.m. ET • Atlanta, Ga. • Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)

TICKETS: Buy Tickets Online

STADIUM INFORMATION: Gameday 101

TV: ACC Network*| Watch Online**

* About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through seven national providers: Cox (Ch. 171), DirecTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402), Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com.

** To watch ACC Network programming online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com, the viewer must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network.

Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Roddy Jones
Sideline Reporter: Eric Wood

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: The Fan 680 AM / 93.7 FM) | Sirius 84 / XM 84 | Listen Online GT Gameday App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday CentralGame Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

VIDEO: Bringing The Energy - Head Coach Geoff Collins

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech intercepted Clemson all-America candidate QB Trevor Lawrence twice in the season opener, with sophomores Tre Swilling (3 – above) and Kaleb Oliver each recording the second interceptions of their careers. The two interceptions against Clemson marked the first time since 2013 and only the sixth time in its last 18 season openers (dating back to 2002) that Georgia Tech has picked off multiple passes in an opener.

Coincidentally, one of the Yellow Jackets’ INTs in the 2002 opener against Vanderbilt was recorded by current Georgia Tech co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Nathan Burton.

GAME CAPTAINS

HONORING NO. 90 BRANDON ADAMS

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Game Preview
Monday: Geoff Collins Weekly Press Conference
Tuesday: #TGW: Proof Positive
Wednesday: From the Flats (Podcast)
Tuesday: Inside The Chart: Flex on ‘Em
Friday: Tech Adjusts Stadium Policy Due to Extreme Heat

BOBBY DODD STADIUM – 2019
Bobby Dodd Stadium – Pregame
Bobby Dodd Stadium – In-Stadium Offerings
Bobby Dodd Stadium – Technology
Bobby Dodd Stadium – Student Promotions

