The Last Word Before Game 2 vs. USF

Georgia Tech Football (0-1, 0-1 ACC) vs. South Florida (0-1, 0-0 AAC)
Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 • 2 p.m. ET • Atlanta, Ga. • Bobby Dodd Stadium (55,000)
TV: ACC Network*| Watch Online**
The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through seven national providers: Cox (Ch. 171), DirecTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402), Hulu, PlayStation Vue, Sling and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers.
** To watch ACC Network programming online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com, the viewer must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network.
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Roddy Jones
Sideline Reporter: Eric Wood
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Sirius 84 / XM 84
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2019 GT Football Info Guide
VIDEO: Bringing The Energy - Head Coach Geoff Collins
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech intercepted Clemson all-America candidate QB Trevor Lawrence twice in the season opener, with sophomores Tre Swilling (3 – above) and Kaleb Oliver each recording the second interceptions of their careers. The two interceptions against Clemson marked the first time since 2013 and only the sixth time in its last 18 season openers (dating back to 2002) that Georgia Tech has picked off multiple passes in an opener.
Coincidentally, one of the Yellow Jackets’ INTs in the 2002 opener against Vanderbilt was recorded by current Georgia Tech co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Nathan Burton.
GAME CAPTAINS
Our Game 2 CAPTAINS:
K. Cooper
Tay G
Tre Swilling
Tyler Cooksey
#404theCULTURE pic.twitter.com/8QaFDMVkIp
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 5, 2019
HONORING NO. 90 BRANDON ADAMS
Every game this season, we HONOR Brandon Adams for being an incredible TEAMMATE. On Saturday, Tyler Cooksey will wear 90.
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) September 5, 2019
