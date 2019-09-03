Tech Readies for Whiteout, Home Opener

About the ACC Network: The ACC Network (ACCN) is a new national network dedicated to 24/7 coverage of Atlantic Coast Conference sports. ACCN is currently available through six national providers: DirecTV (Ch. 612), Dish Network (Ch. 402), Sling, Hulu, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV. ACCN is also available via 60-plus local cable/digital providers. To learn what providers carry ACCN in your area, visit getaccn.com .

Ahmarean Brown (10) hauled in his first-career reception (a 28-yard touchdown) on Aug. 29, becoming the first true freshman receiver at Georgia Tech to catch a touchdown pass in his first-career game since Kerry Watkins in 1999.

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech football makes its much-anticipated home debut under new head coach Geoff Collins on Saturday afternoon when the Yellow Jackets host USF at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

• Collins will lead the Yellow Jackets onto historic Grant Field for the first time as the 20th head coach in Georgia Tech football history.

• Saturday’s game also marks the first game back on The Flats for four former Georgia Tech stars that Collins brought on his coaching staff — assistant head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach Brent Key (Georgia Tech OL – 1997-2000), co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Nathan Burton (Georgia Tech DB – 2001-94), running backs coach Tashard Choice (Georgia Tech RB – 2005-07) and defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Marco Coleman (Georgia Tech OLB 1989-91).

• Georgia Tech brings one of the nation’s youngest teams into Saturday’s home opener, as the Yellow Jackets’ roster features only 11 seniors (the third-lowest total in the nation) and a whopping 55 total freshmen (the 11th-highest total in the nation).

• Twenty-two total freshmen, including 10 true freshmen, saw action in last week’s season opener at top-ranked Clemson.

• Highlighting Collins’ “Above The Line” philosophy (in which Georgia Tech doesn’t set a depth chart but rather lists players who are ready to contribute on gameday as “Above The Line”), 28 different Yellow Jackets were on the field for 10 or more plays on defense in the opener at Clemson.

• Georgia Tech is 95-25-4 all-time in home openers (the Yellow Jackets didn’t play any home games in 1897 and 1898). The Jackets have won 20 of their last 21 home openers but Saturday’s game against USF marks only the eighth time since 1998 — and the first time since 2006 — that they are opening the home portion of their schedule against an NCAA Division I FBS opponent. The Jackets haven’t won a home opener against an FBS opponent since a 27-21 Atlantic Coast Conference win over North Carolina in 2005.

• Saturday is Georgia Tech’s annual Whiteout game. The tradition began with a nationally televised primetime win over Miami (Fla.) in 2008. The Yellow Jackets have won four of their last five Whiteout games, with three of those triumphs coming over opponents from the state of Florida — a 28-17 win over Miami in 2014, the “Miracle on Techwood Drive” victory over No. 9 Florida State in 2015 and last year’s 27-21 win over Miami.

