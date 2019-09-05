Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 32)

From The Flats is a bi-weekly podcast, hosted by the Georgia Tech Learfield IMG Sports Network’s Wiley Ballard, that discusses the latest in Georgia Tech athletics.

Episode 32 includes:

the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra and Georgia Tech Sports Network football analyst Sean Bedford discussing their first impressions of Georgia Tech football in 2019;

and Georgia Tech Sports Network football analyst discussing their first impressions of Georgia Tech football in 2019; former Georgia Tech running back and current ACC Network analyst Roddy Jones explaining how each team’s mentality could be the difference in Saturday’s home opener vs. USF;

explaining how each team’s mentality could be the difference in Saturday’s home opener vs. USF; new GT baseball pitching coach Danny Borrell detailing how Tech lured him away from the Major Leagues and why he’s most excited to return to the college game.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games (including Saturday’s game between Georgia Tech and USF), as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

