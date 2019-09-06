Georgia Tech Adjusts Stadium Policy Due to Extreme Heat

THE FLATS – Due to Saturday’s forecast for extreme heat conditions in Atlanta, Georgia Tech athletics, in collaboration with the Institute’s Office of Emergency Preparedness, has adjusted its athletics facilities policy to allow each fan to bring one (1) sealed, clear bottle of water (up to 20 oz.) into Bobby Dodd Stadium for Saturday’s 2019 football home opener vs. USF. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Going forward, Georgia Tech will announce at least 24 hours ahead of a game if fans will be permitted to bring one (1) sealed, clear bottle of water (up to 20 oz.) into the stadium due to a forecast for extreme heat. Extreme heat is defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as a long period of heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees.

All other aspects of Georgia Tech athletics’ clear bag policy remain in effect for Saturday’s game versus USF.

Georgia Tech athletics will also assist fans in combatting the expected heat by providing cooling fans and Water Monster filling stations throughout and around Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday. Locations include:

Section 101 – Water Monster

Sections 103-104 – cooling fans (2)

Sections 109-111 – cooling fan

Sections 114-116 – cooling fan

Sections 116-119 – Water Monster and cooling fans (2)

Sections 201-202 – cooling fan

Sections 207-208 – Water Monster and cooling fan

Section 212 – cooling fan

Section 216 – Water Monster and cooling fan

Sections 223-225 – cooling fan

Sections 226-228 – cooling fan

Sections 229 – Water Monster

Gate 4/5 Entrance – Water Monster

Gate 9/Techwood Market – Water Monster and cooling fans (2)

Wreckfest (Callaway Plaza) – cooling fan

