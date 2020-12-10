The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech Football vs. Pitt
Thursday, Dec. 10 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium
TICKETS | VIRTUAL TICKETS | PARKING
TV: RSN (In Atlanta: Fox Sports South) | Ways to Watch | RSN Stations
Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Abby Labar
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 138 / XM 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Gameday Publications: Gameday Roster Card (Digital Only) | 2020 Yearbook (also available at BDS merchandise stands)
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia
DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech’s junior wideout Adonicas Sanders hauled in seven receptions for 105 yards last Saturday at NC State – both career highs. He became the first Yellow Jacket with 100 receiving yards in a game since A-Back Clinton Lynch had 111 yards at USF on Sept. 8, 2018 and the first Tech wide receiver to accomplish the feat since Ricky Jeune had 103 yards at Virginia on Oct. 31, 2015.
PLAYMAKER
GAME CAPTAINS
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 🔟 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐒
👑 @zach_quinney
👑 @ryancj96
👑 @JeffSims_10
👑 @D_Curry_22 #4the404 pic.twitter.com/2VUQxUQlyJ
— Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) December 9, 2020
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Monday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Tuesday: Key Named Broyles Award Nominee
Tuesday: Brooks Named Burlsworth Trophy Nominee
Wednesday: Inside the Chart: Steel in His Blood
Wednesday: #ProJackets Football Report