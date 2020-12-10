The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Pitt

DID YOU KNOW?

Georgia Tech’s junior wideout Adonicas Sanders hauled in seven receptions for 105 yards last Saturday at NC State – both career highs. He became the first Yellow Jacket with 100 receiving yards in a game since A-Back Clinton Lynch had 111 yards at USF on Sept. 8, 2018 and the first Tech wide receiver to accomplish the feat since Ricky Jeune had 103 yards at Virginia on Oct. 31, 2015.