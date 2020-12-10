Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 10 vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech Football vs. Pitt
Thursday, Dec. 10 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium

TV: RSN (In Atlanta: Fox Sports South) | Ways to Watch | RSN Stations

Play-by-Play: Tom Werme
Analyst: James Bates
Sideline Reporter: Abby Labar

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 138 / XM  193 | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Gameday Publications: Gameday Roster Card (Digital Only) | 2020 Yearbook (also available at BDS merchandise stands)

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Georgia Tech’s junior wideout Adonicas Sanders hauled in seven receptions for 105 yards last Saturday at NC State – both career highs. He became the first Yellow Jacket with 100 receiving yards in a game since A-Back Clinton Lynch had 111 yards at USF on Sept. 8, 2018 and the first Tech wide receiver to accomplish the feat since Ricky Jeune had 103 yards at Virginia on Oct. 31, 2015.

Monday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Monday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Tuesday: Key Named Broyles Award Nominee
Tuesday: Brooks Named Burlsworth Trophy Nominee
Wednesday: Inside the Chart: Steel in His Blood
Wednesday: #ProJackets Football Report

RELATED HEADLINES
December 9, 2020 #ProJackets Football Report: Week 14

A weekly look at how former Yellow Jackets are faring in the NFL

#ProJackets Football Report: Week 14
December 9, 2020 Inside The Chart: Steel in His Blood

As Quez Jackson prepares to face Pitt, a Pittsburgh legend has played a role in his development

Inside The Chart: Steel in His Blood
