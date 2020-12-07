Jackets Ready for Home Finale vs. Pitt

Georgia Tech has held consecutive opponents to less than 100 rushing yards (Duke – 68, NC State – 88) for the first time since it limited Mercer and Vanderbilt to 85 yards on the ground apiece on Sept. 10 and 17, 2016. Tech had not held NCAA Division I FBS opponents to less than 100 yards on the ground in consecutive games since 2013, when it achieved the feat against Virginia (68 yds. on Oct. 26) and Pitt (-5 yds. on Nov. 2).

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech football plays its third game in 13 days when it welcomes Pitt to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a rescheduled contest on Thursday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

• Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, but it was announced on Thursday, Nov. 12 that due to Covid-19-related issues within both programs, the contest would be rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12. On Nov. 19, it was announced that the game would be moved up two days to Thursday, Dec. 10.

• Georgia Tech has won five-straight night games at Bobby Dodd Stadium, including all three it has played under head coach Geoff Collins. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 under the home lights in Midtown Atlanta this season, with Atlantic Coast Conference wins over Louisville (46-27 on Friday, Oct. 9) and Duke (56-33 on Saturday, Nov. 28).

• Despite being without 10 players that were on its Above The Line chart, Tech performed valiantly in a 23-13 loss at eight-win NC State last Saturday. The Yellow Jackets outgained the Wolfpack, 412-397, allowed just 88 rushing yards, held NC State to nearly 10 points and 50 rushing yards below its season averages (31.9 pts. and 133.2 rush yds.), set a season high with 10 third-down conversions on offense and did not turn the ball over for only the second time all year.

• Georgia Tech is hosting Pitt for the second-straight season, a quirk of the ACC’s modified schedule put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It marks only the third time since Tech began playing an ACC schedule in 1983 that it hosts a conference opponent in consecutive years (GT hosted Wake Forest in 1991 and ’92 and Virginia in 1993 and ’94).

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.