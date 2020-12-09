ProJackets Football Report: Week 14

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 12 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.
Raiders tight end Darren Waller shined with a career performance, hauling in 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Vegas’ 31-28 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, including eight catches and 123 yards in the first half.
“He’s special,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “A lot of guys can’t even dream of doing what Darren Waller can do. … Many people may not even dream of doing what Darren Waller can do, and I think he is clearly frozen today as one of the top Pro Bowl tight ends in this business.”
Darren Waller became the 4th tight end in NFL history with 200 yards and 2 TDs in a single game.
Tight Ends in @NFL history with at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in a single game:
Todd Christensen
Travis Kelce
Shannon Sharpe (twice)
Darren Waller
Kellen Winslow#RaiderNation
VIDEO: Darren Waller details career game in win vs. Jets
"One play at a time."
Kicker Harrison Butker turned in his best game of the season as well as he went 5-for-5 on field goals to help Kansas City defeat Denver 22-16 on Sunday. In addition to being perfect in FGs, Butker was also hit is only extra-point attempt and boomed six kickoffs.
Elsewhere around the league, Jeremiah Attaochu got his second sack of the season, finishing with two quarterback hits overall in the 22-16 setback to the Chiefs, while Jacksonville’s Nathan Cottrell and Adam Gotsis finished with a tackle apeice in the 27-24 heartbreaker to Minnesota.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 13 STATS
|2020 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Broncos 16, Chiefs 22
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Assisted: 0
Tackles for Loss: 1
Sacks: 1.0
Broncos (4-8)
|GP: 9
Total Tackles: 16
Solo: 12
Assisted: 4
Tackles for Loss: 4
Sacks: 2.0
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Broncos 16, Chiefs 22
GP: 1
FGs: 5
PATs: 1
KO: 6
Avg: 64.7
TB: 3
Chiefs (11-1)
|GP: 12
FGs Made: 22
FGs Attempted: 58
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 36
KO: 53
Avg: 63.1
TB: 53
|Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West
|Jaguars 24, Vikings 27
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Assisted: 0
Jaguars (1-11)
|GP: 3
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 2
Assisted: 1
Kick Returns: 2
Return Yards: 34
|Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Jaguars 24, Vikings 27
DNP
Jaguars (1-11)
|GP: 6
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Jaguars 24, Vikings 27
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 0
Assisted: 1
Jaguars (1-11)
|GP: 12
Total Tackles: 27
Solo: 12
Assisted: 15
Tackles for Loss: 4
Passes Defended: 1
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Patriots 45, Chargers 0
GP: 1
Patriots (6-6)
|GP: 10
GS: 10
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Browns 41, Titans 35
Played 19 special teams snaps
Titans (8-4)
|GP: 12
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 3
Assisted: 0
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Raiders 31, Jets 28
GP: 1
Receptions: 13
Receiving Yards: 200
Avg.: 15.4
Receiving TDs: 2
Raiders (7-5)
|GP: 12
Receptions: 77
Receiving Yards: 742
Avg.: 9.6
Longest Reception: 38
Receiving TDs: 7
