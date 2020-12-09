ProJackets Football Report: Week 14

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 12 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller shined with a career performance, hauling in 13 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Vegas’ 31-28 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, including eight catches and 123 yards in the first half.

“He’s special,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “A lot of guys can’t even dream of doing what Darren Waller can do. … Many people may not even dream of doing what Darren Waller can do, and I think he is clearly frozen today as one of the top Pro Bowl tight ends in this business.”

Darren Waller became the 4th tight end in NFL history with 200 yards and 2 TDs in a single game. All of his catches from his record-breaking afternoon ▶️ #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/vSe4QPI1JW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 7, 2020

Tight Ends in @NFL history with at least 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions in a single game: Todd Christensen

Travis Kelce

Shannon Sharpe (twice)

Darren Waller

Kellen Winslow#RaiderNation — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 6, 2020

VIDEO: Darren Waller details career game in win vs. Jets

"One play at a time." Darren Waller was locked in on Sunday 🔒 #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/SjOwGHUG5D — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 8, 2020

Kicker Harrison Butker turned in his best game of the season as well as he went 5-for-5 on field goals to help Kansas City defeat Denver 22-16 on Sunday. In addition to being perfect in FGs, Butker was also hit is only extra-point attempt and boomed six kickoffs.

Elsewhere around the league, Jeremiah Attaochu got his second sack of the season, finishing with two quarterback hits overall in the 22-16 setback to the Chiefs, while Jacksonville’s Nathan Cottrell and Adam Gotsis finished with a tackle apeice in the 27-24 heartbreaker to Minnesota.

