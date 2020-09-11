Open search form
The Last Word Before Game 1 at Florida State

Georgia Tech Football at Florida State
Saturday, Sept. 12 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Tallahassee, Fla. · Doak Campbell Stadium

TV: ABC | Watch Online

Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Greg McElroy
Sideline Reporter: Molly McGrath

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM) | Sirius 105 (FSU broadcast) / XM  382 (GT broadcast) | Listen OnlineGeorgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

DID YOU KNOW?
Saturday’s game is Georgia Tech’s first versus Florida State since the Jackets’ memorable “Miracle on Techwood Drive” 22-16 win over the No. 9 Seminoles on Oct. 24, 2015.

UNIFORM UNVEIL

 

MONEY DOWNS

GAME CAPTAINS

Twitter: @GeorgiaTechFB, @GTFootball, @CoachCollins
Instagram: @GeorgiaTechFB
Facebook: /GTFootball
Official Hashtags: #GTvsFSU

THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
Monday: Andy Demetra on Packer and Durham
Monday: Game Preview
Tuesday: Head Coach Geoff Collins’ Weekly Press Conference
Wednesday: Football Student-Athletes Media Availability
Thursday: NFL #ProJackets Weekly Report
Thursday: Inside the Chart: Ready to Fly
Friday: “Money Down” to Benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

RELATED HEADLINES
September 12, 2020 Gameday Live at Florida State
Gameday Live at Florida State
September 11, 2020 “Money Down” To Benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Collins asks fans to join him in making pledges based on third and fourth down success

“Money Down” To Benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
