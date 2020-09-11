The Last Word Before Game 1 at Florida State

Georgia Tech Football at Florida State
Saturday, Sept. 12 · 3:30 p.m. ET · Tallahassee, Fla. · Doak Campbell Stadium
TV: ABC | Watch Online
Play-by-Play: Joe Tessitore
Analyst: Greg McElroy
Sideline Reporter: Molly McGrath
Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM) | Sirius 105 (FSU broadcast) / XM 382 (GT broadcast) | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Sean Bedford
Sideline Reporter: Wiley Ballard
Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide
DID YOU KNOW?
Saturday’s game is Georgia Tech’s first versus Florida State since the Jackets’ memorable “Miracle on Techwood Drive” 22-16 win over the No. 9 Seminoles on Oct. 24, 2015.
UNIFORM UNVEIL
MONEY DOWNS
SUPPORT THE SWARM
GAME CAPTAINS
THIS WEEK IN REVIEW
