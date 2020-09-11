“Money Down” To Benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are once again partnering together to raise funds for the fight against childhood cancer during the 2020 season. This season, Georgia Tech fans are encouraged to make pledges based on the Yellow Jackets’ success on “Money Down” – a phrased coined by Tech head coach Geoff Collins in reference to third and fourth downs.

To lead the way, Collins has pledged to donate $10 to Children’s for every “Money Down” stop that the Yellow Jackets make on defense this season and each “Money Down” that the Jackets convert into a first down on offense.

Collins encourages Georgia Tech fans to join him in contributing to the cause. Pledges and one-time donations in any amount can be made at https://choa.rallyup.com/gt-down/Campaign.

The “Money Down” benefit is the latest way that Collins and Georgia Tech football have looked to support Children’s. In 2019, Georgia Tech football collaborated with Children’s to raise awareness and funds for Cape Day, an annual event that honors the true superheroes of our community, the children battling disease and illness at Children’s.