“Money Down” To Benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta are once again partnering together to raise funds for the fight against childhood cancer during the 2020 season. This season, Georgia Tech fans are encouraged to make pledges based on the Yellow Jackets’ success on “Money Down” – a phrased coined by Tech head coach Geoff Collins in reference to third and fourth downs.
To lead the way, Collins has pledged to donate $10 to Children’s for every “Money Down” stop that the Yellow Jackets make on defense this season and each “Money Down” that the Jackets convert into a first down on offense.
Collins encourages Georgia Tech fans to join him in contributing to the cause. Pledges and one-time donations in any amount can be made at https://choa.rallyup.com/gt-down/Campaign.
The “Money Down” benefit is the latest way that Collins and Georgia Tech football have looked to support Children’s. In 2019, Georgia Tech football collaborated with Children’s to raise awareness and funds for Cape Day, an annual event that honors the true superheroes of our community, the children battling disease and illness at Children’s.
Head coach Geoff Collins and Georgia Tech football participated in Children Healthcare of Atlanta’s Cape Day festivities in 2019.
Additionally, Georgia Tech was the leading fundraiser for the 2019 Peach Bowl Touchdowns for Children’s campaign, as Tech fans donated $124,586 of the $515,719 raised for Peach Bowl, Inc.’s annual campaign to benefit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING
“I’m happy and proud that we’re able to partner with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta again in 2020 through our season-long ‘Money Down’ benefit. I hope that Georgia Tech fans everywhere will join me in pledging to support this great cause and cheering for great success for the Yellow Jackets on ‘Money Down!’”
– Georgia Tech Football head coach Geoff Collins
“Each year we look forward to college football kicking off, but even more so this year with the ‘Money Down’ campaign to benefit Children’s. Our organization is so fortunate to have generous Georgia Tech college football fans and supporters helping to make kids better today and healthier tomorrow.”
– Dave Winokur, Development Officer, Sports Network for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.