ProJackets Football Report: Week 1

THE FLATS — Football is back. And not just for college as the current Yellow Jackets are days away from kicking off their season opener, so are the #ProJackets who look to start 2020 on Thursday.
Six #ProJackets find themselves on NFL rosters at the start of 2020, with Harrison Butker (Chiefs), Shaq Mason (Patriots), Jeremiah Attaochu (Broncos) and Darren Waller (Raiders) on their same team from last season.
Plenty were affected by offseason moves, however, as Adam Gotsis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chris Milton signed with the Tennessee Titans.
Gotsis joined recent Georgia Tech products Tyler Davis and Nathan Cottrell in the Jacksonville organization as Davis is projected to be the No. 3 tight end on a tight end-heavy offense and Cottrell was named to the “protected” practice squad – new this year to allow NFL teams greater roster flexibility.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 1 GAME
|2020 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Monday, Sept. 14 - Titans at Broncos
10:20 p.m.
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Thursday, Sept. 10 - Texans at Chiefs
8:20 p.m.
|Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Sunday, Sept. 13 - Colts at Jaguars
1 p.m.
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Sunday, Sept. 13 - Colts at Jaguars
1 p.m.
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Sunday, Sept. 13 - Dolphins at Patriots
1 p.m.
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Monday, Sept. 14 - Titans at Broncos
10:20 p.m.
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Sunday, Sept. 13 - Raiders at Panthers
1 p.m.
