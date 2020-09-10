ProJackets Football Report: Week 1

THE FLATS — Football is back. And not just for college as the current Yellow Jackets are days away from kicking off their season opener, so are the #ProJackets who look to start 2020 on Thursday.

Six #ProJackets find themselves on NFL rosters at the start of 2020, with Harrison Butker (Chiefs), Shaq Mason (Patriots), Jeremiah Attaochu (Broncos) and Darren Waller (Raiders) on their same team from last season.

Plenty were affected by offseason moves, however, as Adam Gotsis signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chris Milton signed with the Tennessee Titans.

Gotsis joined recent Georgia Tech products Tyler Davis and Nathan Cottrell in the Jacksonville organization as Davis is projected to be the No. 3 tight end on a tight end-heavy offense and Cottrell was named to the “protected” practice squad – new this year to allow NFL teams greater roster flexibility.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.