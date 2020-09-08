Jackets Set to Open 2020 Season at Florida State

Senior linebacker David Curry headlines a Georgia Tech defense that returns 94% of its production from a season ago.

Top Storylines

• Georgia Tech opens its revamped 2020 schedule on Saturday when it makes the short trip to Tallahassee, Fla. to take on Atlantic Coast Conference foe Florida State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ABC.

• Saturday marks the first game of head coach Geoff Collins’ second season at Georgia Tech.

• Thanks in large part to having the nation’s second-smallest senior class a season ago (8), Georgia Tech returns one of college football’s most experienced rosters in 2020. Most notably, the Yellow Jackets return 96% of their rushing yards, 89% of their passing yards, 87% of their receiving yards, 93% of their touchdowns, 84% of their tackles, 84% of their tackles for loss, 86% of their sacks and 94% of their takeaways from last season.

• According to a formula developed by ESPN, the Jackets return 84% of their total production from 2019, which is tied for No. 1 in the nation. According to the same formula, Tech returns 94% of its defensive production, good for No. 2 nationally.

• Although Georgia Tech doesn’t recognize starters, the Yellow Jackets return 17 players that were on the field for the majority of the first offensive/defensive snaps last season — nine on offense and eight on defense.

• With the start of the season being pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Georgia Tech is playing its latest season opener since it opened the 1992 season on Sept. 12 versus Western Carolina.

• Saturday’s game is Georgia Tech’s first versus Florida State since the Jackets’ memorable “Miracle on Techwood Drive” 22-16 win over the No. 9 Seminoles on Oct. 24, 2015.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.