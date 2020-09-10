Inside The Chart: Ready To Fly

Inside The Chart | By Andy Demetra (The Voice of the Yellow Jackets)

Breaking news: Ahmarean Brown lost a footrace. To a tight end.

True story. It happened over the summer, before Georgia Tech’s OTAs, near the end of a conditioning session at the Brock Indoor Facility. Ben Wilhelm, Tech’s 6-5, 260-pound redshirt freshman tight end and a member of Brown’s workout cohort, challenged him to a showdown. Fifty yards, or somewhere in that vicinity.

Okay, so technically Brown gave Wilhelm a 10-yard head start. Initially it was five, but after Wilhelm took his stance, Brown, a former 10.4 100-meter runner in high school, didn’t sense much of a threat.

“I get a lot of requests [for races], but I haven’t really taken a lot because it’s more of a downfall for me,” the sophomore explained.

Yet even Brown, whose speed ranges somewhere between blazing and blinding, couldn’t make up the gap.

“He beat me by, like, an inch,” he said.

It may also be the only sprint Brown has ever lost at Georgia Tech. Since arriving on The Flats in January 2019, the 5-10, 170-pound slot receiver has become a field-stretching, DB-vaporizing weapon for the Yellow Jackets, blowing past expectations like they were a hapless, backpedaling cornerback. The Tampa, Fla., native led Tech with 21 receptions for 396 receiving yards in 2019. His seven touchdown catches tied him with Calvin Johnson for the most ever by a Tech freshman.