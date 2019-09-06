Tech’s Andy Ogletree Set For Walker Cup

Official Walker Cup site | Ogletree Georgia Tech bio THE FLATS – For the first time since 2009, Georgia Tech has a representative on the United States team, senior Andy Ogletree of Little Rock, Miss., for the Walker Cup match, which will be contested Saturday and Sunday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England. The ninth Georgia Tech alumnus or student-athlete to compete in the Walker Cup, the 21-year-old Ogletree earned his spot on the U.S. team after winning the U.S. Amateur Championship Aug. 18, at Pinehurst, N.C., becoming the third Yellow Jacket player to win the national title. EVENT INFORMATION – The Walker Cup is contested every two years between top amateur players from the United States against a team from Great Britain and Ireland. Each of the two competition days features foursomes (alternate-shot) matches in the morning followed by singles matches in the afternoon. On Saturday, there are eight singles matches, while all 10 players from each side compete in singles on Sunday. One full point is awarded for each victory, while a half-point is earned for matches that are all square after 18 holes. The USA needs 13 points to retain the Cup, while GB&I requires 13.5 points to reclaim it. The USA produced a dominating 19-7 victory over Great Britain and Ireland at The Los Angeles (Calif.) Country Club for the second-largest margin of victory in the history of the biennial competition.

TECH’S WALKER CUP HISTORY – Prior to this year, eight Georgia Tech alumni or student-athletes have competed in a total of 14 Walker Cup matches with great success, helping the United States post a 9-3 record. The U.S. won all five of the Walker Cup matches in which the legendary Bobby Jones competed (1922, 1924, 1926, 1928, 1930). His contemporary, Watts Gunn, played with Jones in the 1926 and 1928 matches. Later, another legendary amateur star, Charlie Yates, competed in consecutive Walker Cup matches in 1936, a U.S. win at Pine Valley Golf Club, and 1938, a loss at the Old Course at St. Andrews. David Duval led the U.S. to victory in 1991 at Portmarnock Golf Club in Dublin, Ireland following his sophomore year at Georgia Tech. Matt Kuchar and Bryce Molder both played on the 1999 team which lost in Nairn, Scotland. Molder made the team again in 2001, when the U.S. lost at Ocean Forest Golf Club Sea Island, Ga. More recently, Nicholas Thompson was on the winning U.S. side in 2005 at Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Ill., while Cameron Tringale helped lift the Americans to a 2009 victory at Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pa.

HOW OGLETREE GOT HERE No. 41 in World Amateur Golf Ranking (as of Aug. 21)

Won 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst, defeating John Augenstein, 2 and 1, in 36-hole final

Advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2015 U.S. Junior Amateur at Colleton River

Advanced to the Round of 64 in 2017 U.S. Amateur at The Riviera Country Club

Qualified for the 2015 and 2018 U.S. Amateurs at Olympia Fields and Pebble Beach Golf Links, respectively

Won 2019 Monroe Invitational

Advanced to the Round of 16 in 2019 North & South Amateur at Pinehurst

Runner-up in 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship, made the All-ACC team

Compiled a career-best 70.38 stroke average in 2018-19 season for the Yellow Jackets

Second-team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America, ranked No. 19 nationally by Golfstat

Won the 2016 Mississippi State AA high school title by 16 strokes and was named Mississippi State Player of the Year

"“The wind here affects the ball a lot more than it does in the States, especially crosswinds,” said reigning U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree, one of six Americans experiencing such conditions for the first time. “Our start lines are much more off-line than in the States, too. So you have to trust more. There are no tree lines either, just fairway and rough. There’s not a lot of stuff to aim at. You’ve got to be really specific with where you start the ball. And get it on the ground as soon as possible.”"

Schedule of play

Sept. 6 (Friday): Opening Ceremony

Sept. 7 (Saturday): Four morning foursomes matches followed by eight singles matches

Sept. 8 (Sunday): Four morning foursomes matches followed by 10 singles matches, followed by Closing Ceremony Television coverage

Friday, Sept. 6: 4-4:30 p.m. EST: Walker Cup preview – Sky Sports

Saturday, Sept. 7: 6:30-7:30 p.m. EST: Walker Cup Day One highlights – Sky Sports

Saturday, Sept. 7: 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. EST: Walker Cup Day One highlights – Golf Channel

Sunday Sept. 8: 6:30-7:30 p.m. EST: Walker Cup Day Two highlights – Sky Sports

Sunday Sept. 8: 6:30-7:30 p.m. EST: Walker Cup Day Two highlights – Sky Sports

Sunday, Sept. 8: 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. EST: Walker Cup Day Two highlights – Golf Channel