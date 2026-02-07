Tech Ties for Ninth at Amer Ari Intercollegiate

Georgia Tech was one of 20 teams that descended upon Hawai’i for the three-day tournament at the Mauna Lani Golf Club for the 36 th edition of the elite tournament. The Jackets faced a strong field that featured eight programs ranked in the nation’s top-25.

No. 5 Auburn took home the title posting the best round of the day with a 30-under-par total of 258. The Tigers finished the tournament with a team total of 787 (-77), besting second place No. 6 Texas by 13 strokes. The Longhorns were able to jump into second place with a 21-under-par 267 on Saturday to finish with a three-day total of 800 (-64).

Tai bookended the tournament with a pair of 5-under-par rounds for his first top-20 finish of the spring season and second of 2025-26. The senior recorded six birdies to one bogey on the final day to record Tech’s best score on Saturday, alongside Reuter who had a clean round with five birdies. Reuter climbed four spots on the individual leaderboard to tie for 24 th .

Kohala Coast, Hawai’i – Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) finished in a tie for 20 th after a third round 5-under-par 67 as No. 17 Georgia Tech claimed a share of ninth-place (824, -40) at the Amer Ari Intercollegiate. Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) also fired a 5-under-par 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for 24 th .

TECH LINEUP – Tai remained steady on the final day to claim Tech’s top finish in a tie for 20th, while Reuter posted his second straight round of 5-under-par to tie for 24th with a 12-under-par total of 204.

Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) finished in a tie for 38th after firing a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday. Hansson recorded a three-day total of 207 (-9). Senior Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) posted his best round of the tournament on Saturday with a 3-under-par 69. After opening the tournament at par in the first two rounds, Tran finished 3-under for the tournament (213) to tie for 70th.

Rounding out Tech’s lineup was Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) who finished in a tie for 87th at 1-over-par 217 after shooting a 3-over-par round of 75 on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERBOARD – No. 5 Auburn held onto its lead throughout the tournament to claim the title with a 77-under-par team total of 787. The Tigers responded from its second round to post a 30-under-par 258 on Saturday to secure the win.

No. 6 Texas finished second (-64), while No. 7 Arizona State came in third (-58). No. 16 Texas Tech climbed one spot to finish in fourth place (-57), while Stanford slipped from second after two rounds, to finish in fifth-place (-56).

At the conclusion of the tournament, 17 of the 20 teams finished under par.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Auburn’s Jackson Koivum, who moved into first place after his second round 10-under-par 62, concluded the tournament with a 5-under-par 67 for a three-round total of 191 (-25). Koivum won the tournament by five strokes over teammate Cayden Pope who jumped eight spots on the leaderboard into second with a 9-under-par 63 on the final day.

Michael Mjaaseth of Arizona State finished third (-19), while Luke Potter of Texas took fourth (-18). Three players tied for fifth at 17-under-par (199).

After three rounds, 82 players of the 122-player field finished under par.

EVENT DETAILS

Amer Ari Intercollegiate

Dates: 5-7 (stroke play, 54 holes)

5-7 (stroke play, 54 holes) Format: 18 holes Thursday, Friday and Saturday (shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. local time each day)

18 holes Thursday, Friday and Saturday (shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. local time each day) Venue: Mauna Lani Golf Club (par 72, 6,900 yards)

Mauna Lani Golf Club (par 72, 6,900 yards) Participating teams (20): Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Hawaii-Hilo, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin, Pacific, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, UC Davis, UT Arlington, Washington

Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Hawaii-Hilo, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Osaka Gakuin, Pacific, Pepperdine, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, UC Davis, UT Arlington, Washington Tech appearances (last year): 27 (Tech finished in 10 th place of 20 teams, Benjamin Reuter finished 13th)

27 (Tech finished in 10 place of 20 teams, Benjamin Reuter finished 13th) Championships: 1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006

1999, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006 Individual titles: Carlton Forrester (1999), Matt Kuchar (1999, 2000), Bryce Molder (2000), Troy Matteson (2002), Cameron Tringale (2006)

Carlton Forrester (1999), Matt Kuchar (1999, 2000), Bryce Molder (2000), Troy Matteson (2002), Cameron Tringale (2006) History: The event began in 1991 as the Taylor Made Big Island Intercollegiate before being renamed the Amer Ari Intercollegiate in 2010 after a longtime UH-Hilo supporter.

