Tech Ties for 4th at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –No. 18 Georgia Tech saw two top-10 finishes from Aidan Tran and Hiroshi Tai at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate and the Yellow Jackets rallied to finish tied for fourth as a team in the elite tournament.

The Yellow Jackets got two subpar rounds on the day from Tai and Benjamin Reuter at Golf Club of Georgia’s Lakeside Course, and Tech was one of only three teams to beat par on a chilly and windy overcast day. Tai carded a 3-under-par 69, while Reuter logged a 1-under-par 71 on Sunday. No. 1 Virginia claimed the team title with a team total of 840 (-24) over the three-day tournament.

This year’s Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational marked the 19th edition of the tournament and featured another competitive 14-team field. The strong field of competition included five teams that played in the 2025 NCAA Championship, six ranked in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Rankings and six in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. Twelve teams are currently ranked among the top-50 in the Scoreboard rankings.

Georgia Tech closed out its fall season at its home tournament and returns to action with its spring slate.

TECH LINEUP – Part of the first pod to tee off early this morning, Georgia Tech had a strong finish with four players recording a birdie on hole 18. Tai recorded the lowest Yellow Jacket round of the day with a 3-under-par 69. The senior birdied holes eight and nine to make the turn at 2-under-par and also birdied holes 17 and 18 to finish 3-under for the day and moved nine spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for fourth with a 72-hole total 210 (-6).

Reuter logged his best round of the tournament on Sunday, posting a 1-under-par 71 on four birdies and three bogeys. The redshirt-senior made the turn at 2-under-par and birdied hole 18 for a 71 on the day, placing him in a tie for 57th with a three-round total of 225 (+9).

Aidan Tran turned in an even-par 72 to record a top-10 finish. After making the turn 2-over-par, the Yellow Jacket recorded three birdies, including No. 18, to go 2-under on the back nine and finish even-par and in a fourth-place tie with teammate Tai at 210 (-6).

Sophomore Albert Hansson turned in a 3-over-par 75 for the final round and finished tied for 47th at 223 (+7). Georgia Tech also saw a 6-over-par 78 from Kale Fontenot, which did not count towards the team’s total on Sunday. Fontenot finished in a tie for47th, alongside teammate Hansson, at 223 (+7).

Brady Rackley IV posted a 2-under-par 70 to finish tied for 66th at 229 (+13) and Rawson Hardy shot a 10-over-par 82 to tie for 62nd at 228 (+12).

TEAM LEADERBOARD – No.1 Virginia took home the team title, solidifying its win with a 7-under-par 281 on Sunday. The Cavaliers, the first team to win the tournament three times, finished the tournament with a team total of 840 (-24), a 15-stroke victory over second-place Duke. The Blue Devils fired a 7-over-par final round, but maintained its second-place standing, posting an 855 (-9) for the tournament. USC took third-place at 857 (-7) and Georgia Tech and Pepperdine tied for fourth at 859 (-5).

Charlotte and Florida State were the only other teams to finish under-par for the tournament. Charlotte finished 6th at 861 (-3) and Florida State took 7th at 863 (-1).

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Bryan Kim of Duke made the jump into first and pulled away with a two-stroke victory for the individual title. Kim and Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravuri were tied for the lead down the stretch, but Kim birdied the final two holes to finish 11-under-par (205) for the tournament. Chirravuri finished second two strokes behind at 207 (-9).

Virginia’s Ben James finished third at 208 (-8), while Tran and Tai both tied for fourth-place at 210 (-6). Three players finished tied for 6th-place at 211 (-5) – Edan Cui (Stanford), Gabriel Palacios (Utah) and Bryan Lee (Virginia) – and five players tied for 9th to round out the top 10 leaderboard.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – The Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, formerly called the United States Collegiate Championship, was contested at the Yellow Jackets’ home club. The tournament was played exclusively on the 6,993-yard, par 72 Lakeside Course, 18 holes each day Friday through Sunday. Competition began at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Five of the 14 teams competing at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate played in NCAA Championship last spring. Six teams are currently ranked among the top 25 in the Scoreboard NCAA rankings.

The full field (with Scoreboard NCAA Golf ranking in parentheses) – Boston College, Clemson (27), Charlotte (24), Duke (29), Florida State (46), Georgia Tech (18), Loyola Marymount (61), Pepperdine (14), Stanford (44), UCLA (15), USC (26), Utah (9), Virginia (1), Washington (34).

TECH’S GOLF CLUB OF GEORGIA COLLEGIATE HISTORY – Georgia Tech has won the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate twice in the event’s 18-year history, in 2010 and 2012. Three Tech players have won medalist honors. James White, who set tournament records for 18-hole score (62) and 54-hole score (204, broken in 2014), won in 2010, Ollie Schniederjans won in 2013, and Hiroshi Tai followed in 2022.

Virginia became the first team to win the tournament three times with its victory in 2025 (2016, 2023, 2025). Clemson (2006, 2009), Oklahoma State (2013, 2017), Southern California (2008, 2019) and Texas (2014, 2016) also have won twice. The Cavaliers captured their third title in 2025 after sharing the 2016 title with the Longhorns. Duke was crowned champion in 2024 with Ethan Evans taking the individual title. The tournament was not played in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19.

The Yellow Jackets rallied to finish seventh last year, and have finished in the top five 14 times in 19 years.

