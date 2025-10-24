Tech Tied for 6th at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Aidan Tran and Hiroshi Tai both logged subpar rounds on Friday, pacing the No. 18 Yellow Jackets to a tie for 6th place with a team total of 3-under-par 285 after the opening round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.

Tran and Tai were two of only 28 players in the 75-player field to break par on Georgia Tech’s home course, and both sit in the top 15 on the individual leaderboard. Top-ranked Virginia holds the team lead after 18 holes at 16-under-par 272, a five-stroke lead over second-place Duke.

This year’s Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational marks the 19th edition of the tournament and features another competitive 14-team field. The strong field of competition includes five teams that played in the 2025 NCAA Championship, six ranked in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Rankings and six in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. Twelve teams are currently ranked among the top-50 in the Scoreboard rankings.

Saturday’s second round begins at 9 a.m. from the first tee and 9:20 a.m. from the 10th tee.

TECH LINEUP – Tran recorded six birdies in his opening round action, as well as two bogeys, to post a 4-under-par round of 68. The senior is tied for sixth, while Tai is tied for 15th after posting five birdies and three bogeys in his opening round 70.

Kale Fontenot followed with a 1-over-par 73 to sit in a tie for 39th, while Albert Hansson is tied for 50th after a 2-over-par 74 round. Benjamin Reuter shot an 8-over-par 80 and did not factor into the team’s score.

Tech also saw scores from Rawson Hardy and Brady Rackley IV as individuals. Hardy posted a 1-over-par 73 and is tied for 39th, while Rackley shot a 10-over-par 82 and sits in 73rd.