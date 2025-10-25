Tech Moves to 7th at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Aidan Tran and Hiroshi Tai continued to pace No. 18 Georgia Tech on Saturday with another pair of subpar rounds as the Yellow Jackets moved to 7th place after 36 holes at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.

The senior duo continued solid play on their home course, both remaining in the top 15 of the individual leaderboard. Tran shot a 2-under-par 70 on Saturday for a 36-hole total of 138 (-6) and stands just five strokes off the individual lead. Meanwhile, Tai carded a 1-under-par 71 to climb into a tie for 11th place at 141 (-3).

As a team, Tech was 1-under-par for the day, dipping into 7th place at 572 (-4). No. 1 Virginia continues to hold a one stroke lead after 36 holes, standing in first place at 559 (-17). Duke remains in second place with a two round team total of 560 (-16).

This year’s Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational marks the 19th edition of the tournament and features another competitive 14-team field. The strong field of competition includes five teams that played in the 2025 NCAA Championship, six ranked in the latest Scorecard NCAA Golf Rankings and six in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll. Twelve teams are currently ranked among the top-50 in the Scoreboard rankings.

Final round action on Sunday begins at 8:30 a.m. from the first tee and 8:50 a.m. from the 10th tee.

TECH LINEUP – Tech started on the 10th tee for the second round and Tran made the turn at even before carding three birdies and a bogey to finish at 2-under-par for the day. With the subpar round, Tran climbed two spots into fourth-place on the leaderboard at six-under-par 138. Tai gained momentum on the front nine after triple-bogeying 18 to make the turn at 1-over-par. The senior turned in a 2-under-par back nine to finish the day at 1-under-par 71, moving into a tie for 13th.

Junior Kale Fontenot turned in an even-par 72 to count towards Tech’s team score for the day. Fontenot is tied for 27th entering the final round. Sophomore Albert Hansson birdied 18 to make the turn 1-under-par, but finished 3-over-par on the back half to finish 2-over-par for the day. With a two-round total of 148 (+4), Hansson is tied for 51st. Redshirt senior Benjamin Reuter also posted a 2-over-par 74 and owns a 10-over-par 154 for a 66th place tie.

Georgia Tech also saw individual scores from Rawson Hardy and Brady Rackley IV. Hardy turned in a 1-over-par 73 and stands tied for 33rd, while Rackley was 5-over-par on Saturday and is tied for 60th.