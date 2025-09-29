Tech in Fourth at Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Sophomore Albert Hansson paced the Yellow Jackets with rounds of 67-73 on Monday and stands tied for 8th individually, while No. 18 Georgia Tech sits in fourth place after 36 holes at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab. The highly competitive tournament is being played at the Colonial Country Club featuring 13 teams of the 15-team field ranked in the nation’s top 25.

Tech stood in fifth place after a 1-over-par 281 in the morning round and moved into fourth place in the afternoon with a team total 7-over-par 567, eight strokes off the leader, Virginia (-1). The Hokies were the only team to finish under par after the first two rounds.

Hansson stands in a five-way tie for eighth place at even-par 140 and is one of just 12 players in the 75-player field to match or beat par over 36 holes on Monday. The Jacket is just four strokes off the individual leaders, Ben James (Virginia) and Connor Graham (Texas Tech), who both sit at 4-under-par.

The final round of competition will tee off at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

TECH LINEUP – Hansson got the morning started off strong, carding a 3-under-par 67 in the opening round, fueled by five birdies and a pair of bogeys. He moved back on par in the afternoon with a 3-over-par73.

Benjamin Reuter and Kale Fontenot share 19th place each with a two-round total of 2-over-par 142. Reuter posted a 3-over-par 73 in the morning, but gained momentum in the afternoon as the only Yellow Jacket with a subpar second round at 1-under-par 69. Fontenot beat par in the morning at 1-under, but posted a 3-over-par second round.

One stroke back, senior Hiroshi Tai is tied for 26th with a 3-over-par total of 143. Tai opened the morning with a 2-over-par 72 and capped the 36 holes with a 1-over-par 71.

Rounding out Tech’s lineup was Aidan Tran who sits in a tie for 49th place at 7-over-par 147.

TEAM LEADERBOARD – No. 8 Virginia holds the lead as the only team under par after 36 holes on Monday, compiling a 1-under-par team total of 559. The Hokies were one of four teams to beat par in the morning and maintained the lead after a 6-over-par 286 in the afternoon. Virginia holds a three-stroke lead over second-place No. 19 Texas Tech (+2), while North Carolina (+3), Georgia Tech (+7) and Texas (+8) and Vanderbilt (+8) round out the top five.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Two of only three players to post a pair of subpar rounds on Monday, James and Graham own a one-stroke individual lead over Ryder Cowan (Oklahoma) at 3-under-par 137, who sits in third place.

Four players share fourth place at 2-under-par 138 before five individuals, including Hansson, sit at even-par 140 in eighth place.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – Georgia Tech is competing in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational for the fourth time with finishes of 12th (2022), 8th (2023) and 8th (2024) previously. Christo Lamprecht earned a share of the individual title two seasons ago.

The Yellow Jackets will once again face a competitive 15-team field in Texas as the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational features 13 of the top 25 programs in the country, according to the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll. Joining No. 18 Georgia Tech will be nationally ranked No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Arizona State, No. 5 Texas, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Virginia, No. 11 Alabama, No. 14 North Carolina, No. 16 Texas A&M, No. 19 Texas Tech, No. 20 Pepperdine and No. 21 Georgia. Additionally, Stanford and host TCU complete the field.

TCU serves as host for the prestigious event, which is contested at the Colonial Country Club (annual host to the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour). It plays a par 70 and measures 7,289 yards. In its eighth rendition, the individual winner will receive exemption to play in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge. Last year, Oklahoma won the team title with a 54-hole score of 830 (-10), while North Carolina’s David Ford grabbed medalist honors with a 9-under score of 201.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF

Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.