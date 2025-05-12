Tech in 3rd Place at NCAA Auburn Regional

Auburn, Ala. – Georgia Tech’s golf team, seeded 5th at the NCAA Auburn Regional, posted a strong start with a 4-under-par 284 score Monday, buoyed by subpar rounds from Carson Kim (sophomore/Yorba Linda, Calif.), Hiroshi Tai (junior/Singapore) and Kale Fontenot (sophomore/Lafayette, La.), and stand in third place after the opening round at the Auburn University Club. Kim shot a 2-under-par 70, while Tai and Fontenot each carded 1-under-par 71s for the Yellow Jackets, who are nine strokes behind top-seed and No. 1-ranked Auburn (-13), but are a single shot behind second-place UCLA and four ahead of sixth place. Benjamin Reuter (redshirt junior/Naarden, The Netherlands) delivered Tech’s fourth counting score Monday with an even-par 71. Nine teams are ranked among the top 50 in the Scoreboard NCAA Rankings, with five of those, including the Yellow Jackets, ranked among the top 25. Auburn University Club (par 72, 7,607 yards) is hosting the regional, a site where Tech finished second in 2003 when NCAA regionals were held at three locations and had 27 teams each. Round 2 begins at 7:30 a.m. Central Daylight time Tuesday with the final round set for the same time Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets are among the first groups off the first tee. Thirteen teams will compete over includes 54 holes of stroke play to determine five teams that will advance to the NCAA Championship, which will take place May 23-28 at the Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad, Calif. Auburn is one of six NCAA regionals taking place around the country Monday through Wednesday, with the top five teams after 54 holes advancing from each one to the NCAA Finals.

Highlights from Monday's round at the NCAA Auburn Regional

TECH LINEUP – Tech, who started on the 10th hole Monday completed most of its round before play was halted at 1:46 p.m. local time. After a two-hour and 45-minute delay, Fontenot completed his final hole with a par, Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) finished with a par at the last and a 73, and Reuter holed a three-foot birdie putt to finish off his 72. The Yellow Jackets were at 8-under-par at one point in Monday’s round and four strokes clear of the field before disaster struck at the Auburn University Club’s No. 2 hole, a downhill par-4 measuring 446 yards with out of bounds on the right. Tech lost seven strokes on the hole after Kim, Tai and Fontenot all hit their tee shots in the back yards of adjacent residences, resulting in a pair of double-bogeys and a triple-bogey. Each of them rebounded, however, to record six birdies between them over the final seven holes to get back to red figures. Kim’s 70 is good for a tie for sixth place at the end of 18 holes, while Tai and Fontenot are tied for 10th. Reuter is tied for 20th place. LEADERBOARD SUMMARY – Defending national champion Auburn, who started on the first hole Monday, made most of its hay on the back nine, playing its final seven holes in 9-under-par to finish at 13-under 275 for the round. The Tigers are eight strokes up on the rest of the field, but only eight strokes separate the second- through ninth-place teams. UCLA, the No. 3 seed, played steady throughout and posted a 5-under-par 283 to take second place, followed by the Yellow Jackets at 284 (-4) and SMU (286, -2). No. 2 seed Texas A&M, Purdue and New Mexico State are tied for fifth at 288 (even). TCU (+1) is in eighth place, and Little Rock (+3) is in ninth. Individually, Auburn’s Brendan Valdes shot a 7-under-par 65 and grabbed a 2-stroke lead over his teammate Jackson Koivun, who shot 67 (-5) Monday. Aidan Thomas of New Mexico State and Claes Borregaard of Kennesaw State are tied for third at 68 (-4).

Round 1 Photos by Stew Milne

EVENT DETAILS Dates: May 12-14 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each day, top 5 teams advance to NCAA Championship)

May 12-14 (54 holes of stroke play, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each day, top 5 teams advance to NCAA Championship) Venue: Auburn University Club, Auburn, Ala. (par 72, 7,607 yards)

Auburn University Club, Auburn, Ala. (par 72, 7,607 yards) Participating teams (NCAA Scoreboard ranking): Auburn (1), Texas A&M (12), UCLA (13/Big Ten champion), SMU (24), Tech (25), Oregon (36), Purdue (37), Little Rock (48/Ohio Valley champion), TCU (50), College of Charleston (62), New Mexico State (63), Loyola Maryland (142/Patriot League champion) and USC Upstate (227/Big South champion)

Auburn (1), Texas A&M (12), UCLA (13/Big Ten champion), SMU (24), Tech (25), Oregon (36), Purdue (37), Little Rock (48/Ohio Valley champion), TCU (50), College of Charleston (62), New Mexico State (63), Loyola Maryland (142/Patriot League champion) and USC Upstate (227/Big South champion) Tech appearances (last appearance): 34th (2024)

34th (2024) Best finish: 7 titles (most recent in 2023)

7 titles (most recent in 2023) Individual titles: 4 (most recent, Troy Matteson in 2003)

4 (most recent, in 2003) Schedule (all times Central Daylight Time): Monday – Stroke play round 1 (7:30 a.m. from No. 1 and No. 10 holes) Tuesday – Stroke play round 2 (7:30 a.m. from No. 1 and No. 10 holes) Wednesday – Stroke play round 3 (7:30 a.m. from No. 1 and No. 10 holes)

