Tech Finishes Tied for 6th at OFCC Fighting Illini Invitational

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Junior Kale Fontenot shot a 4-under-par 66 Sunday to pace Georgia Tech, and the 18th-ranked Yellow Jackets closed with a 4-under-par round of 276 to jump three spots and finish tied for sixth at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational. The Yellow Jackets shared sixth-place with Atlantic Coast Conference member Florida State with a seven-over-par team total of 847 for the tournament.

Senior Aidan Tran, who shot an even-par final round 70 on Sunday, tied for ninth individually, five strokes off the individual winner. Tran finished the tournament with a 1-under-par total of 209 and was just one of 16 players in the 81-player field to finish the tournament under par.

As a team, Tech finished with a seven-over-par team total of 847 after recording its lowest round of the tournament on Sunday. Oklahoma State finished strong with a 5-under-par 275 on the final day to jump two spots to claim the title with a 6-under-par team total of 834 over the 54 holes.

Georgia Tech returns to action at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational presented by Charles Schwab, Sept. 29-30, at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

TECH LINEUP – Fontenot recorded six birdies and two bogeys on the way to his team-low round on Sunday. Sophomore Albert Hansson also turned in a subpar round on Sunday, finishing 1-under-par 69 behind four birdies and a trio of bogeys.

Georgia Tech also counted Tran’s even-par 70 and a 1-over-par 71 from redshirt-senior Benjamin Reuter, while senior Hiroshi Tai posted a 2-over-par 72 on Sunday.

Tran finished in a tie for 9th (-1), while Fontenot tied for 19th (+1) and Tai tied for 24th (+2). Hansson finished tied for 42nd (+7) and Reuter tied for 56th (+10).

TEAM LEADERBOARD – No. 4 Oklahoma State, which stood in third place following two rounds, gained the lead with a 5-under-par 275 round on Sunday to finish with a team total of 834 (-6). OSU jumped No. 10 Florida, the 36-hole leader, and No. 19 Texas Tech on the final day to claim the title. Florida finished two strokes off the lead with a 4-under-par team total of 836 following a 7-over-par final round on Sunday. Texas Tech was 1-over-par on the final 18 holes to finish with a team total of 837 (-3). Illinois was the only other team to finish under-par for the tournament at 838 (-2) to finish fourth.

Texas (+4), Georgia Tech (+7), Florida State (+7), Arizona State (+8), Loyola Marymount (+13) and Alabama (+13) rounded out the top 10 teams in the field.

The 15-team field featured 10 teams ranked in the top 25 of the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll released on Friday.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – Behind a 3-under-par 67 on the final round, Texas Tech’s Tim Wiedemeyer (6-under-par 204) jumped four spots to claim a one-stroke victory over Texas’ Matt Comegys and Oklahoma State’s Gaven Lane (5-under-par 205).

Matthew Kress of Florida finished fourth (4-under-par 206), while Max Herendeen of Illinois finished fifth (3-under-par 207). Three players – Florida State’s Carson Brewer, Alabama’s Jonathan Griz and Texas Tech’s Connor Graham – finished in a three-way tie for sixth (2-under-par 208).

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION – Playing the 19th edition, the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational welcomed the nation’s top teams to the Olympia Fields Country Club. Illinois played host to the field, which included 15 competitive teams. Joining Georgia Tech and host Illinois in the field were Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, LMU, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. The competitive field consisted of 11 teams ranked in the preseason Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll including reigning NCAA Champion Oklahoma State (1), Texas (3), Florida (4), Arizona State (6), Florida State (9), Illinois (11), Georgia Tech (t-13), Texas Tech (t-15), Alabama (18) and Texas A&M (20). Additionally, Stanford received votes in the preseason poll. Amongst the field, 12 of the 15 teams competed in the 2025 NCAA Regionals, with 10 advancing to NCAA Championship stroke play.

The tournament was contested over 54 holes beginning Friday and concluding Sunday at Olympia Fields Country Club, which plays a par-70 and measures 7,353 yards.

