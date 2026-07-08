Tai Named First-Team Academic All-America

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golf’s Hiroshi Tai has been named to the Academic All-America Men’s At-Large First Team announced Wednesday by the College Sport Communicators.

Tai, who was selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference All-Academic Golf Team last month, was chosen from a vast number of finalists from the sports of women’s field hockey, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s water polo, women’s bowling, men’s and women’s fencing, men’s and women’s rifle, men’s and women’s crew (rowing), men’s and women’s skiing, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s gymnastics, men’s volleyball, men’s wrestling and women’s beach volleyball.

Tai was tabbed CSC Academic All-District by the organization last month and named to the CSC All-America ballot. An undergraduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) to be eligible academically for CSC Academic All-America honors, while a graduate student-athlete must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) as both an undergraduate and a grad student, unless they are in their first semester as a graduate student and don’t have an established GPA.

A consistent member of Georgia Tech’s starting lineup his entire collegiate season, Tai capped his collegiate career helping Tech to its 28th straight NCAA regionals appearance and another top 25 national finish this season. Tai, who was also named all-ACC, led Georgia Tech in stroke average (70.24), top-10 finishes (4) and rounds in the 60s (12) this season. The 2026 Byron Nelson Award finalist recorded two top-5 finishes during the season at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (t-4th) and Pauma Valley Invitational (t-5th). Tai graduated with highest honors from Georgia Tech in May with a degree in business administration.

This marks the second CSC Academic All-America honor for Tai as the Singapore native earned Academic All-America third team honors in 2023-24.