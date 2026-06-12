Tai Earns All-ACC Golf Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai concludes his collegiate career earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, as the league office announced its annual men’s golf accolades on Friday.

A mainstay in Tech’s lineup his entire collegiate career, Tai participated in all 11 events this season, helping the Yellow Jackets capture a share of the Pauma Valley Invitational, reach match play of the ACC Championship and earn their 28th straight NCAA regionals berth. The 2024 NCAA Division I Individual National Champion, Tai has produced an illustrious collegiate career since his arrival on The Flats in January 2022.

Tai, who earned PING All-East Region accolades by Golf Coaches Association of America earlier this month, was also named a Byron Nelson Award finalist in May. He led the Yellow Jackets in stroke average (70.24), top-10 finishes (4) and rounds in the 60s (12) this season. Tai highlighted his senior campaign with a fourth-place tie at Tech’s home tournament, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, while also tying for 6th at the Ford Collegiate and tying for 8th at Pauma Valley Invitational. The Singapore native recorded his fourth top-10 finish at the ACC Championships, tying for 10th at the conclusion of stroke play. Tai was Tech’s highest ranked player on the NCAA Scoreboard Clippd rankings, and currently is No. 65. The all-ACC nod is his first.

Tech concluded the season with its 35th NCAA regional appearance in 37 years, competing in the NCAA Winston-Salem Regional. The Yellow Jackets finished the season ranked No. 22 in the final Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll and No. 25 in the NCAA Scoreboard Clippd poll.