Tai Earns All-ACC Golf Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai concludes his collegiate career earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors, as the league office announced its annual men’s golf accolades on Friday.
A mainstay in Tech’s lineup his entire collegiate career, Tai participated in all 11 events this season, helping the Yellow Jackets capture a share of the Pauma Valley Invitational, reach match play of the ACC Championship and earn their 28th straight NCAA regionals berth. The 2024 NCAA Division I Individual National Champion, Tai has produced an illustrious collegiate career since his arrival on The Flats in January 2022.
Tai, who earned PING All-East Region accolades by Golf Coaches Association of America earlier this month, was also named a Byron Nelson Award finalist in May. He led the Yellow Jackets in stroke average (70.24), top-10 finishes (4) and rounds in the 60s (12) this season. Tai highlighted his senior campaign with a fourth-place tie at Tech’s home tournament, Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, while also tying for 6th at the Ford Collegiate and tying for 8th at Pauma Valley Invitational. The Singapore native recorded his fourth top-10 finish at the ACC Championships, tying for 10th at the conclusion of stroke play. Tai was Tech’s highest ranked player on the NCAA Scoreboard Clippd rankings, and currently is No. 65. The all-ACC nod is his first.
Tech concluded the season with its 35th NCAA regional appearance in 37 years, competing in the NCAA Winston-Salem Regional. The Yellow Jackets finished the season ranked No. 22 in the final Bushnell/Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll and No. 25 in the NCAA Scoreboard Clippd poll.
2026 All-ACC Men’s Golf Team
Ziqin Zhou, So., California
Ethan Evans, Sr., Duke
Bryan Kim, Jr., Duke
William Love, Sr., Duke
Tyler Weaver, Jr., Florida State
Hiroshi Tai, Sr., Georgia Tech
Carson Bertagnole, Fr., North Carolina
Niall Sheils Donegan, Jr., North Carolina
Jacob Modleski, Jr., Notre Dame
William Sides, Sr., SMU
Dean Greyserman, Sr., Stanford
Jay Leng, So., Stanford
Paul Chang, Gr., Virginia
Ben James, Sr., Virginia
Bryan Lee, Sr., Virginia
2026 ACC Men’s Golfer of the Year
Ben James, Sr., Virginia
2026 ACC Men’s Golf Freshman of the Year
Carson Bertagnole, North Carolina
2026 ACC Men’s Golf Coach of the Year
Bowen Sargent, Virginia
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Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 74 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Follow Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on X (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.