Spain Summer Tour Central

Follow daily coverage of the Yellow Jackets right here. All four games will be streamed live on FloSports, which is available for a monthly subscription price of $12.50. Here is the Jackets’ schedule of games, with links to the streaming broadcast.

Georgia Tech is on an eight-day summer tour of Spain, where the Yellow Jackets will combine a cultural and sightseeing experience with four basketball games against Spanish Basketball Federation teams. The team sill spend three days in Barcelona, then three days in Madrid, with a travel day in between. The team returns to Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 16.

Georgia Tech won the first of its four games on its tour of Spain, 99-78, at the Pavello Joan Busquets in Barcelona, with four players in double figures.

Friday, August 9

After an 8-hour, 15-minute overnight flight, Georgia Tech arrived in Barcelona shortly after 8 a.m. local time Friday, but the day was packed with activity designed to shake the Yellow Jackets’ jet lag and prepare them for the first game of the tour on Saturday.

The Jackets checked into the Hotel Casa Fuster, a 5-star property very close to the popular shopping district of Barcelona, ate an early lunch and then boarded their bus to visit the historic Basilica de la Sagrata Familia. Still incomplete, the cornerstone of the basilica was laid 135 years ago and is now on schedule to be completed on the year 2026.

Back to the hotel, the team had a three-hour window to siesta before leaving at 5 p.m. local time for the Pavello Joan Busquets, where Tech will play its first game Saturday morning. The coaching staff put the Jackets through ballhandling and shooting drills, as well as some full-court game situations, to help the team acclimate to the heat – the gym has no air conditioning and outside temperatures will be in the 80s at tipoff Saturday.

Following practice, the team returned to the hotel for a shower and then walked to dinner at Cachitos, a trendy tapas restaurant. Some free time followed before a midnight curfew.