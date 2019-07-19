TGW: Hasta Pronto

By Matt Winkeljohn | The Good Word

Basketball season is almost four months away, which is not all that close, and yet the Georgia Tech men’s team is getting ready to go far away in order to draw closer and change things up.

The Yellow Jackets will play four games against Spanish professional teams during an Aug. 8-16 trip, taking advantage of the NCAA’s allowance for one international trip every four years. Tech will split time between Barcelona and Madrid, and head coach Josh Pastner is excited about the 10 extra practices that the Jackets will gain in the experience.

They began this week, with full practices Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

A lot of players are coming back from last season, but Pastner wants things to change. So, they’ve been focusing on offensive skill improvement in individual and small-group workouts.

“I want us to be selfish in that I want us to really focus only on offensive skill development,” the coach said. “We have to be able to score the ball better, and I think we run good offense, but individual players just need to be able to put the ball in the basket.

“You’re working on shooting, working on dribbling, working on ball-handling, working on getting your overall game better with different dribble moves, and getting a lot of shots up.”

The Jackets will return most of the players – eight of the top 11, in fact – who factored last season. Abdoulaye Gueye and Brandon Alston, who were part-time starters, and reserve Sylvester Ogbonda graduated and moved on.

Jose Alvarado, Michael Devoe, James Banks III, Moses Wright and others will be back.

Jordan Usher, a 6-foot-7 guard-forward transfer from USC, will be eligible after fall final exams. Bubba Parham, a sharp-shooting guard from Virginia Military Institute, must sit out the 2019-20 season unless granted a waiver by the NCAA. The 5-11 former Brookwood High School star put up crazy numbers shooting the 3-pointer in two seasons in the Southern Conference.

And Pastner looks forward to blending everybody together.