Jackets Go 2-0 with 83-47 Win over Spain All-Stars

James Banks III scored 15 points, including a three-point field goal, and led three players in double figures Sunday evening, and Georgia Tech improved to 2-0 on its tour of Spain with an 83-47 win over the Spain All-Stars.

Banks, a 6-9 center, scored seven of his points in the first period as the Yellow Jackets stormed to a 26-8 lead, a similar opening burst to its first quarter on Saturday. His last basket of the period was a three-pointer, which he stepped into when the Spain defense left him completely open as he turned to look for a cutter. He scored at least one bucket in every period of the game.

Sophomore guard Michael Devoe scored 13 for the Jackets, his second double-figure effort in as many games, and Jordan Usher, a 6-7 forward who transferred from USC last winter, added 10. Usher scored his five field goals mainly by attacking the basket, getting a pair of dunks, and when he didn’t attempt to score himself, he found teammates open for baskets at the rim with five assists. He has 12 in two games on this trip.