Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Moses Wright officially signs with Lithuanian team, while Jordan Usher is in demand by an Italian team … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
MOSES WRIGHT OFFICIALLY SIGNS WITH ZALGIRIS
After adding guard Nigel Williams-Goss to the roster, Zalgiris Kaunas have officially announced the signing of another former Olympiacos Piraeus player: center Moses Wright.
The deal will cover the upcoming season.
Wright appeared in 18 EuroLeague games last season, averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 6.3 PIR per game.
In November, he was diagnosed with a respiratory infection that sidelined him for more than four months. Although he was initially expected to miss the rest of the season, he returned to action in March.
Wright, 26, was on an expiring contract with Olympiacos.
Please welcome, Moses Wright! ✍🏼
Zalgiris has signed a 1-year contract with a 26-year-old American center Moses Wright. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/73lukEccMi
— BC Zalgiris Kaunas (@bczalgiris) June 30, 2025
View this post on Instagram
JORDAN USHER IN DEMAND BY ITALIAN TEAM
La Reggio Emilia basketball wants to close for Jordan Usher. After the confirmation of Smith and the hiring of the playmaker Caupain, the red and white club has chosen the third foreigner and is negotiating at length to snatch him from a thick competition that could soon include (also) some teams from Euroleague. Usher is a 2 meter small forward (who can also play guard if necessary) coming off an excellent championship with the Bourg En Bresse jersey (French Serie A). He closed the competition with 14,9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists on average with 53,8% from 2 and 39,6%. GM Sambugaro has been following him for some time and has put a very substantial offer on the player’s plate to convince him to accept. The timing of the proposal should be the winning weapon used by the red and white manager who wants to close quickly to avoid upward auctions which, as mentioned, as the weeks go by could also involve clubs that play in the top European competition. The new target of Pallacanestro Reggiana was born on February 21, 98 in Canton (Georgia) and is an emerging player who probably still needs one last step before competing at the highest level. Reggio could therefore be an ‘intermediate’ stage before the big leap. Athleticism, timing and a good shot from outside are his best characteristics, while he still needs to improve in his ball handling and in some choices that lead him to lose too many balls. In any case, he is an excellent profile that could really make the difference in our Serie A and also in the event of qualification for the ‘Basketball Champions League’.
@Callmeush , 𝐌𝐫. 𝐫𝐞́𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐫 💪
18 points, 3 rebonds, 6 fautes provoquées (7/8 LF) face à Monaco 🔥
Solide, propre, efficace. Fidèle à ses standards dans une saison à 14.9 pts de moyenne. Toujours prêt à faire mal💥#WeRedy pic.twitter.com/yOTArQSOXC
— JL Bourg Basket (@JLBourgBasket) May 12, 2025
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
EuroBasket #ProJackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays pro in Lebanon) led Al Riyadi to a victory over the fifth-ranked Homentmen (11-11) crushing them 104-72 in a derby game in the Lebanese LBL on Wednesday night. He was MVP of the game. Georges-Hunt scored 27 points (!!!) and added 3 assists in 33 minutes. Sporting Al Riyadi Beirut (16-2) is placed first in the LBL. Georges-Hunt has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 15.9ppg, 3.1rpg, 2.4apg and 1.1spg. Georges-Hunt is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays in Puerto Rico) was the main contributor in a Leones de Ponce’s victory against the sixth-ranked Santeros (11-23) crushing them 113-84 in the Puerto Rican BSN in Thursday night’s game. Devoe was MVP of the game. He had a double-double by scoring 24 points and getting 10 rebounds. Devoe also added 7 assists; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. Leones de Ponce (17-16) is placed third in Group A. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. They will play only one more game in the Regular Season. And that game will be critical. This year Devoe averages 9.0ppg, 3.8rpg and 2.6apg in five games he played so far.
Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19, currently in New Zealand), who plays in the New Zealand NBL could not help Hawkes Bay Hawks (9-12) in their game last Saturday. Despite Alston’s very good performance Hawkes Bay Hawks were badly defeated99-81 on the road by the leading Saints. He was the top scorer with 20 points. Alston also added 4 rebounds and dished 5 assists (was perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line) in 34 minutes. His team will play only one more game in the Regular Season. And now that game is very crucial. Alston has relatively good stats this season 14.2ppg, 3.0rpg and 6.2apg.
Other former Georgia Tech players, who play in pro basketball:
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for Olympiacos in Greek GBL
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22) plays for JL Bourg en Bresse in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16) plays for Split in Croatian Premijer Liga
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA few months ago
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21) plays for New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Charlotte Hornets in the NBA
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18) plays for MoraBanc Andorra in Spanish Liga Endesa
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Reales in Dominican Rep. LNB
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Soles in Dominican Rep. LNB
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17) plays for Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for TED Ankara in Turkish TBL
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) signed for Mykonou in Greek Elite League
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Dallas Power in the Big3
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.