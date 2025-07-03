Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Moses Wright officially signs with Lithuanian team, while Jordan Usher is in demand by an Italian team … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

MOSES WRIGHT OFFICIALLY SIGNS WITH ZALGIRIS

After adding guard Nigel Williams-Goss to the roster, Zalgiris Kaunas have officially announced the signing of another former Olympiacos Piraeus player: center Moses Wright.

The deal will cover the upcoming season.

Wright appeared in 18 EuroLeague games last season, averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 6.3 PIR per game.

In November, he was diagnosed with a respiratory infection that sidelined him for more than four months. Although he was initially expected to miss the rest of the season, he returned to action in March.

Wright, 26, was on an expiring contract with Olympiacos.

JORDAN USHER IN DEMAND BY ITALIAN TEAM

La Reggio Emilia basketball wants to close for Jordan Usher. After the confirmation of Smith and the hiring of the playmaker Caupain, the red and white club has chosen the third foreigner and is negotiating at length to snatch him from a thick competition that could soon include (also) some teams from Euroleague. Usher is a 2 meter small forward (who can also play guard if necessary) coming off an excellent championship with the Bourg En Bresse jersey (French Serie A). He closed the competition with 14,9 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists on average with 53,8% from 2 and 39,6%. GM Sambugaro has been following him for some time and has put a very substantial offer on the player’s plate to convince him to accept. The timing of the proposal should be the winning weapon used by the red and white manager who wants to close quickly to avoid upward auctions which, as mentioned, as the weeks go by could also involve clubs that play in the top European competition. The new target of Pallacanestro Reggiana was born on February 21, 98 in Canton (Georgia) and is an emerging player who probably still needs one last step before competing at the highest level. Reggio could therefore be an ‘intermediate’ stage before the big leap. Athleticism, timing and a good shot from outside are his best characteristics, while he still needs to improve in his ball handling and in some choices that lead him to lose too many balls. In any case, he is an excellent profile that could really make the difference in our Serie A and also in the event of qualification for the ‘Basketball Champions League’.

