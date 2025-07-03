Chuck Terrell Named Exec. Director of Basketball Ops & Player Management

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech athletics has named longtime basketball executive Chuck Terrell as executive director of basketball operations and player management, interim vice president and director of athletics Jon Palumbo announced on Thursday.

In the newly created role, Terrell will oversee player management, including revenue-sharing strategy, for Tech’s men’s and women’s basketball programs. Additionally, he will provide strategic leadership for the men’s basketball program in the areas of player evaluation, strategic planning, operations and overall administration of the program.

“Chuck Terrell brings a wealth of experience in talent evaluation, roster management and relationship-building throughout the basketball world to this new role at Georgia Tech,” Palumbo said. “We couldn’t be more excited for Chuck to join our team and for the impact he’ll make on our pursuit of basketball championships.”

Terrell joins Georgia Tech after four seasons with the NBA’s Utah Jazz, where he served as vice president of basketball intelligence from 2021-25. In that role, he helped lead roster management strategy for both the Jazz and its G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He was also instrumental in pro, college and grassroots scouting, managed the scouting operations budget and contributed to integrated marketing and basketball strategy across the organization.

Before his time in the NBA, Terrell spent over a decade at Nike as a senior global basketball marketing executive (2007-20). He played a central role in growing the game of basketball worldwide, driving athlete brand development and grassroots expansion across North America, Europe and Asia. He was Nike’s lead marketing representative for NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and worked closely with elite athletes, coaches and federations to expand Nike’s presence and influence from youth leagues to pro circuits.

A native of Oakland, Calif., Terrell played college basketball at San Jose State and the University of the Pacific, earning all-Big West Conference honors in 1994. He went on to play professionally for six seasons in Australia, Mexico, Venezuela and Indonesia.

“I’m excited and honored to join Georgia Tech basketball,” Terrell said. “Coach Stoudamire and Coach Blair are building something special, and I’m looking forward to supporting their vision and helping our student-athletes maximize their potential, both on and off the court.”

Terrell holds a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from the University of the Pacific.

WHAT TECH’S COACHES ARE SAYING ABOUT CHUCK TERRELL:

“Chuck is well-known and well-liked within the basketball community. Having worked at Nike and with the Utah Jazz, his expertise in evaluating grassroots, college and European basketball will be invaluable.”

– Damon Stoudamire – Georgia Tech men’s basketball head coach

“Chuck Terrell is a big addition for Georgia Tech. Chuck’s experience in roster management, as well as in helping basketball players build their individual brands, will be invaluable for our program and our student-athletes in the new era of college athletics and women’s basketball.”

– Karen Blair – Georgia Tech women’s basketball head coach

