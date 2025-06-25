Georgia Tech Hoops by the Numbers

THE FLATS – Spring and summer is the time for Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team to begin ordering equipment, workout apparel and uniforms for the next season. That happens, the Yellow Jackets have to assign jersey numbers to newcomers, and in some cases returning players change theirs. Georgia Tech’s 10 incoming players – six freshmen and four transfers – have been assigned jersey numbers for 2025-26. The process for gathering the players’ preferences can take some time during the course of the spring, and in some cases, they don’t get their first choice for a variety of reasons. Many times it is because Tech has retired seven numbers – Dennis Scott (4), Matt Harpring (15), Tom Hammonds (20), Roger Kaiser (21), John Salley (22), Mark Price (25) and Rich Yunkus (40). When players sign with the Jackets, they choose from the numbers available. Their choices have more than doubled in the last two years since the NCAA rescinded restrictions which previously prohibited the wearing of numbers with the digits 6 through 9. All five of the Yellow Jackets’ returning players are keeping the jersey numbers they wore in 2024-25 – sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (3), junior forward Baye Ndongo (11), senior guard Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (14), junior guard Marcos San Miguel (33) and sophomore guard Dyllan Thompson (32).

Here’s a look at Georgia Tech’s current roster with some historical context. Current player (number) Last worn by Prominent Jackets to wear number (ACC Era) Akai Fleming (0) Lance Terry (2022-25) Michael Devoe (2018-22), Charles Mitchell (2014-16), Mfon Udofia (2009-13), Lewis Clinch (2006-09) Lamar Washington (1) Naithan George (2024-25) Kyle Sturdivant (2020-24), James Banks III (2018-20), Tadric Jackson (2014-18), Iman Shumpert (2008-11), B.J. Elder (2001-05) Eric Chatfield, Jr. (2) Javian McCollum (2024-25) Naithan George (2023-24), Adam Smith (2015-16), Isma’il Muhammad (2001-05) Jaeden Mustaf (3) Deebo Coleman (2022-24) Marcus Georges-Hunt (2012-16), Jarrett Jack (2002-05), Tony Akins (1998-2002), Stephon Marbury (1995-96), Travis Best (1991-95) Peyton Marshall (5) Tafara Gapare (2023-24) Moses Wright (2018-21), Josh Okogie (2016-18), Daniel Miller (2010-14), Dion Glover (1997-99), Eddie Elisma (1993-97) Mouhamed Sylla (6) Mike Austin (1951-52) none Chas Kelley III (7) John Mansfield (1956-57) none Cole Kirouac (8) Pete Silas (1951-52) none Davi Remagen (10) Darrion Sutton (2024-25) Jose Alvarado (2017-21), Drew Barry (1992-96), Craig Neal (1983-88) Baye Ndongo (11) Tristan Maxwell (2020-23) Josh Heath (2014-17), Will Bynum (2003-05), Shaun Fein (1999-2001), Bryan Hill (1990-93) Kam Craft (12) Ryan Mutombo (2024-25) Moses Wright (2017-18), Quinton Stephens (2013-17), Luke Schenscher (2021-05), Kenny Anderson (1989-91) Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (14) Jalon Moore (2022-23) Derrick Favors (2009-10), Jon Barry (1990-92), Brook Steppe (1979-82) Brandon Stores, Jr. (23) Ibrahima Sacko (2023-24) Anthony Morrow (2004-08), Jon Babul (1996-2001) Dyllan Thompson (32) Avi Schafer (2017-19) Jeremis Smith (2004-08), Malcolm Mackey (1989-93) Marcos San Miguel (33) Brayden Daniels (2022-23) Thaddeus Young (2006-07), Ivano Newbill (1989-94), Duane Ferrell (1984-88), Sammy Drummer (1978-79)

OUTLOOK FOR TECH Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games, who is the conference top returning big man in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games. The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season. They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany. SEASON TICKETS REMAIN ON SALE Season ticket prices start at $290. Season tickets for faculty, staff and letterwinners are $280, and tickets for new alumni can be purchased for as little as $190. Click here to become a Georgia Tech men’s basketball season ticket member