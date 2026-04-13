Seniors in Top 20 at Ford Collegiate

Richmond Hill, Ga. – Hiroshi Tai (Singapore) and Aidan Tran (Fresno, Calif.) lead the Yellow Jackets at 2-under-par as No. 19 Georgia Tech golf stands in ninth place at even-par after 36 holes at the Ford Collegiate. Finishing the day at 2-under-par 138, both Tai and Tran are tied for 18th entering the final round on Tuesday, just seven strokes off the individual leaders, Matt Comegys (Texas) and Cayden Pope (Auburn). As a team, the Yellow Jackets carded a 560 (E) and stand in ninth place. No. 4 Texas paces the field in the top position at 530 (-30), leading No. 1 Auburn in second place (537, -23). The Ford Collegiate, contested at The Ford Field & River Club, features 12 teams and 12 individuals competing in the two-day, 54-hole tournament. Amongst the field, nine squads are ranked in the top 25 of the latest Scoreboard Clippd Top-25 rankings, including three in the top-10. The final round of the tournament will begin at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, with teams teeing off from the first and 10th holes. The individual champion of the 2026 Ford Collegiate will receive an exemption into the 2027 Club Car Championship at The Landings & Athletic Club in Savannah, Ga. The Club Car Championship is one of the premier events on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Hiroshi Tai is tied for 18th after two rounds at the Ford Collegiate. (Photo by Todd Drexler)

TECH LINEUP – Tai led the Jackets in round one with a 67 on a nearly clean round behind four birdies and a bogey. The senior tallied a 1-over-par 71 in the afternoon for his 36-hole total of 138. Meanwhile, Tran rebounded from a 1-over-par first round to finish strong with a 3-under-par 67 to close the day. Tech has a third Yellow Jacket in the top 25 as Albert Hansson (Fiskebäckskil, Sweden) registered a 1-under-par 139 through the two rounds to stand in a tie for 24th. Hansson was one-over in the morning before carding a 2-under-par 68 in the afternoon. The sophomore was even through 15 holes before an eagle on hole No. 16 pushed the Jacket in the red and left him 2-under for the round. Kale Fontenot (Lafayette, La.) enters the final round tied for 50th at 145 (+5), while Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) and Brady Rackley IV (Atlanta, Ga.), competing as an individual, are tied for 65th at 149 (+9). TEAM LEADERBOARD – A pair of top-5 teams hold down the top two positions on the team leaderboard as No. 4 Texas leads the field after 36 holes (530, -30) and No. 4 Auburn sits in second (537, -23). Host Georgia Southern is in third (548, -12), while No. 7 LSU claims fourth (551, -9). No. 23 Georgia and No. 16 Oklahoma are tied for fifth (557, -3). Augusta (558, -2) and No. 26 Notre Dame (559, -1) are seventh and eighth, respectively, to complete the teams under-par through two rounds. INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD – It is a tight race on the individual leaderboard as Comegys (Texas) and Pope (Auburn) hold just a two-stroke lead over Morgan Blythe (Georgia Southern), Jackson Koivun (Auburn) and Chrisian Maas (Texas) in a tie for third at 133 (-7). Three golfers – Frankie Harris (South Carolina), Luke Potter (Texas) and Daniel Bennett (Texas) – are tied for sixth (134, -6). Meanwhile, five golfers are tied for ninth-place at 4-under-par (136) to round out the top-10. After two rounds, 30 golfers in the 72-player field remain under par.



EVENT DETAILS The Ford Collegiate Dates: April 13-14 (stroke play, 54 holes, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round)

April 13-14 (stroke play, 54 holes, low 4 of 5 scores count for team score each round) Format: 36 continuous holes Monday off holes 1 and 10 beginning 7:45 am; 18 holes Tuesday off holes 1 and 10 beginning 7:45 am

36 continuous holes Monday off holes 1 and 10 beginning 7:45 am; 18 holes Tuesday off holes 1 and 10 beginning 7:45 am Venue: The Ford Field & River Club (par 70, 7,259 yards)

The Ford Field & River Club (par 70, 7,259 yards) Participating teams (12): Army West Point, No. 1 Auburn, Augusta, No. 23 Georgia, No. 54 Georgia Southern, No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 7 LSU, No. 26 Notre Dame, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 37 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 33 Wake Forest

Army West Point, No. 1 Auburn, Augusta, No. 23 Georgia, No. 54 Georgia Southern, No. 19 Georgia Tech, No. 7 LSU, No. 26 Notre Dame, No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 37 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 33 Wake Forest Tech appearances (appearances): Second (2025 finished 7th place)