Reuter Ranked No. 22 in PGA TOUR University Preseason Rankings

THE FLATS – Redshirt senior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) was named the No. 22 ranked golfer in college in the PGA TOUR University preseason Rankings, it was announced today. Reuter is coming off an All-ACC season for the Yellow Jackets in which he delivered seven Top-20 finishes over 13 events and delivered the team’s top scoring average (72.05) over 37 rounds.
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the 2026 NCAA Championship.
The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking next June will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 2-10 will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2026 and players Nos. 11-25 will earn exempt membership for PGA TOUR Americas Segment II in 2026. Finishers Nos. 2-5 will be exempt into Final Stage of Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, while Nos. 6-25 will be exempt into Second Stage.
Reuter is the highest rated player from the Netherlands on the college rankings, which features 16 schools and seven countries (China, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, United States). He is the first Jacket to be featured in the preseason Top 25 since Christo Lamprecht debuted at No. 2 in 2023.
PGA TOUR University Preseason Ranking
Class of 2026
|Rank
|Name
|University
|Country
|1
|Ben James
|Virginia
|United States
|2
|Christiaan Maas
|Texas
|South Africa
|3
|Michael La Sasso
|Ole Miss
|United States
|4
|Tommy Morrison
|Texas
|United States
|5
|Jase Summy
|Oklahoma
|United States
|6
|Wells Williams
|Vanderbilt
|United States
|7
|Luke Potter
|Texas
|United States
|8
|Michael Mjaaseth
|Arizona State
|Norway
|9
|Zach Kingsland
|SMU
|United States
|10
|Mahanth Chirravuri
|Pepperdine
|United States
|11
|Filip Jakubcik
|Arizona
|Czech Republic
|12
|Frankie Harris
|South Carolina
|United States
|13
|Lance Simpson
|Tennessee
|United States
|14
|Jonathan Griz
|Alabama
|United States
|15
|William Sides
|SMU
|United States
|16
|Tom Fischer
|Ole Miss
|United States
|17
|Cameron Tankersley
|Ole Miss
|United States
|18
|Paul Chang
|Virginia
|China
|19
|Daniel Svard
|Northwestern
|Sweden
|20
|Bryan Lee
|Virginia
|United States
|21
|Zachery Pollo
|Arizona
|United States
|22
|Benjamin Reuter
|Georgia Tech
|Netherlands
|23
|Matthew Kress
|Florida
|United States
|24
|Ethan Evans
|Duke
|United States
|25
|Cohen Trolio
|Ole Miss
|United States
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH GOLF
Georgia Tech’s golf team is in its 31st year under head coach Bruce Heppler, winning 73 tournaments in his tenure. The Yellow Jackets have won 19 Atlantic Coast Conference Championships, made 34 appearances in the NCAA Championship and been the national runner-up five times. Connect with Georgia Tech Golf on social media by liking their Facebook page, or following on Twitter (@GTGolf) and Instagram. For more information on Tech golf, visit Ramblinwreck.com.