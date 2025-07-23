Reuter Ranked No. 22 in PGA TOUR University Preseason Rankings

THE FLATS – Redshirt senior Benjamin Reuter (Naarden, The Netherlands) was named the No. 22 ranked golfer in college in the PGA TOUR University preseason Rankings, it was announced today. Reuter is coming off an All-ACC season for the Yellow Jackets in which he delivered seven Top-20 finishes over 13 events and delivered the team’s top scoring average (72.05) over 37 rounds.

In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the 2026 NCAA Championship.

The No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking next June will earn PGA TOUR membership, while players Nos. 2-10 will earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2026 and players Nos. 11-25 will earn exempt membership for PGA TOUR Americas Segment II in 2026. Finishers Nos. 2-5 will be exempt into Final Stage of Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, while Nos. 6-25 will be exempt into Second Stage.

Reuter is the highest rated player from the Netherlands on the college rankings, which features 16 schools and seven countries (China, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, United States). He is the first Jacket to be featured in the preseason Top 25 since Christo Lamprecht debuted at No. 2 in 2023.

PGA TOUR University Preseason Ranking

Class of 2026

Rank Name University Country 1 Ben James Virginia United States 2 Christiaan Maas Texas South Africa 3 Michael La Sasso Ole Miss United States 4 Tommy Morrison Texas United States 5 Jase Summy Oklahoma United States 6 Wells Williams Vanderbilt United States 7 Luke Potter Texas United States 8 Michael Mjaaseth Arizona State Norway 9 Zach Kingsland SMU United States 10 Mahanth Chirravuri Pepperdine United States 11 Filip Jakubcik Arizona Czech Republic 12 Frankie Harris South Carolina United States 13 Lance Simpson Tennessee United States 14 Jonathan Griz Alabama United States 15 William Sides SMU United States 16 Tom Fischer Ole Miss United States 17 Cameron Tankersley Ole Miss United States 18 Paul Chang Virginia China 19 Daniel Svard Northwestern Sweden 20 Bryan Lee Virginia United States 21 Zachery Pollo Arizona United States 22 Benjamin Reuter Georgia Tech Netherlands 23 Matthew Kress Florida United States 24 Ethan Evans Duke United States 25 Cohen Trolio Ole Miss United States

