Ogletree Helps USA Men to Title in Spirit International

Trinity, Texas – Georgia Tech’s Andy Ogletree (Little Rock, Miss.) and Texas’ Cole Hammer combined for nine birdies and made a late run Saturday to lead Team USA to the men’s championship of the 2019 Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship, which concluded Saturday at Whispering Pines Golf Club.

Hammer, the third-ranked men’s amateur in the world and a sophomore at Texas, caught fire down the stretch and jarred five birdies in the team’s final eight holes to finish at 22-under 194. Hammer, who grew up about 80 miles south of Whispering Pines in Houston, also finished second and received a silver medal in the Men’s Individual Championship with 16 total birdies.

Team USA finished at 22-under-par 194 after rounds of 66-65-63. Ogletree tied for 19th place individually with nine birdies over the three days.

South Africa and Sweden tied for second place and took home silver medals in the Men’s Championship at 20-under 196. Australia and New Zealand received bronze with scores of 18-under 198.

Australia’s Jack Trent won the Men’s Individual Championship with 18 birdies and an eagle. That tied the all-time Spirit International record set by Korea’s Bumgeun Chae in 2009. Trent, a UNLV junior playing in his first event with the Australian National Team, said the best-ball format allowed him to aggressively pursue birdies. The speed of the greens helped, too.

With a flurry of seven birdies on its final eight holes, France won its first-ever Combined International Championship on Saturday with a three-day total of 37-under-par 395.